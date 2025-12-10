Amanda Balionis Joins Fans in Celebrating Ben Griffin’s Wedding to Longtime Partner Dana Myeroff

“Congratulations, Mr. and Mrs. Griffin!” wrote the PGA Tour, announcing that Ben Griffin had married longtime partner Dana Myeroff three days earlier. The December 6 ceremony at The Colony Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida, featured 125 guests, live music, flamingos, and a refined tropical luxury theme that reflected the couple’s vision of classic Palm Beach elegance. The PGA Tour’s social media announcement welcomed congratulatory messages from everyone.

Griffin’s wedding date fell on the third round of Tiger Woods‘ Hero World Challenge, an exclusive event Griffin qualified for due to his stellar performance. Griffin had shared earlier that when selecting the wedding date in September, his biggest concern was avoiding Q-School qualification conflicts, never anticipating he’d qualify for the exclusive Hero World Challenge. He chose marriage over competition without hesitation.

The couple began dating in April 2022 and got engaged in July 2024 at Sea Island, Georgia, and now live together in Jupiter, Florida. The couple met during a night out in Florida, building a relationship that weathered Griffin’s demanding tour schedule and career resurgence. Myeroff, a Lehigh University graduate from Chardon, Ohio, has been a constant presence at tournaments throughout Griffin’s breakthrough season, stealing a kiss after his wins.

Dana Myeroff, a senior customer success manager at Evisort, walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love” wearing an Anne Barge gown. The ceremony was officiated by Doug Sieg, CEO of investment firm Lord Abbett, the executive who funded Griffin’s return to professional golf in 2021 after he briefly stepped away from the sport. Sieg got ordained specifically for the occasion, marking the depth of their relationship beyond business. The couple’s first dance came to “You’re All I Need to Get By” by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell.

The PGA Tour’s decision to amplify the wedding through its official Instagram account reinforced how player narratives extend beyond competition. Fans responded not just to the announcement but to the complete story: a golfer who chose his wedding date before knowing his ranking would soar, who invited the executive who believed in his comeback to officiate, who built a career-defining season while planning his future with Myeroff.

Fan reactions capture golf community’s investment in Griffin’s journey

The Instagram post ignited responses that revealed how deeply fans track both professional achievements and personal timelines. Amanda Balionis and LPGA star Jessica Korda both liked the post, adding their digital support to the celebration. “The most gorgeous special day ever !!!!!” one fan exclaimed. Another wrote, “Congratulations to the newlyweds!!” The heartfelt messages arrived alongside enthusiastic emojis and well-wishes.

One commenter couldn’t resist noting Griffin’s appearance: “No aviators, cant tell its him.” The observation referenced Griffin’s signature sunglasses, demonstrating the familiarity fans feel with tour players’ distinctive styles. Another fan added a series of congratulatory emojis, writing, “👏👏👏👏congratulations 🍀🍀🍀🍀🥂🥂.”

Multiple responses connected the wedding directly to Griffin’s November tournament victory. “Goes out and wins the world wide tech championship a month ago to pay for the wedding,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Good year to do well on @pgatour. Help pay for those wedding expenses. Congratulations.”

The social media celebration captured a modern reality: golf fandom invests in the complete narrative, not just the scorecard. Griffin and Myeroff enter married life with plans to sail the Caribbean and St. Barts on a catamaran, with hopes of starting a family. As Griffin continues to build on his 2025 success, the public response to his wedding suggests that fans are equally invested in both chapters of his story.