Amanda Balionis Joins Tiger Woods In Bidding Farewell To Legendary CBS Broadcaster: ‘Going To Miss’

Every so often, the golf world witnesses a moment that transcends leaderboards and scorecards. This week, Tiger Woods and Amanda Balionis, two of the game’s most recognized names, found themselves united in a rare display of gratitude, signaling the close of a chapter that’s been part of golf’s soundtrack for years.

Ian Baker-Finch, the 1991 Open Champion, is retiring from golf broadcasting after a remarkable 30-year career, including 19 years with CBS Sports. This moment is so significant that even golf legend Tiger Woods has paid tribute, joining the farewell with a heartfelt message: “Congrats Finchy for 30 incredible years behind the microphone… From all of us, thanks for the memories.” Woods posted on Twitter. And now, Amanda Balionis, Ian’s fellow broadcaster and colleague at CBS, has joined the outpouring of farewell tributes, adding her own heartfelt words to honor his incredible legacy.

“We are all going to miss you so much. From the moment I started with this team, you have led with so much kindness and compassion and I am also going to miss the dad jokes,” said Amanda on CBC Channel. From the moment Amanda joined the team, Ian’s kindness and genuine care stood out. He wasn’t just a mentor or colleague he was the heart of the group, always ready with a smile or a joke to lift everyone’s spirits.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

His warmth made the toughest days easier, and his presence will leave a gap that won’t easily be filled. “Most of all, I’m going to miss every Saturday and Sunday knowing I can count on seeing you and your smiling face and bringing so much joy to our entire crew.” added Balionis.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

She pointed out the irreplaceable presence Ian Baker-Finch brought to the CBS broadcast team every weekend. For her and many others, his smiling face was more than just a familiar sight; it was a beacon of positivity that helped keep the atmosphere light, even during high-pressure moments. His consistent warmth and joy didn’t just brighten the broadcast; it created a sense of family within the crew. Losing that steady source of encouragement will leave a heartfelt void both on and off the air. And this supportive spirit wasn’t new to Amanda.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Early in her career in golf broadcasting, Amanda Balionis faced moments of doubt and uncertainty, common hurdles in a competitive industry. During this time, she found invaluable support from several established CBS personalities, including Ian Baker-Finch. Alongside respected figures like Brian Anderson and Ernie Johnson, Finch was among those who personally encouraged Amanda, assuring her that she had what it takes to succeed. This encouragement from trusted colleagues played a crucial role in boosting her confidence and reaffirming her place in the world of golf broadcasting. Woods and Balionis were not the only big names in the golf world to pay him heartfelt tribute.

Jack Nicklaus was among those,“Ian has been a great for the game of golf. He was a good player with a wonderful personality, and he has been a great addition to the CBS golf broadcasts. ” said Nicklaus, he also reminded fans of Finch’s memorable 1991 Open Championship victory at Royal Birkdale, honoring both his achievements on the course and his impact as a broadcaster. Finch officially retired from golf broadcasting after the 2025 Wyndham Championship, closing out his final broadcast with heartfelt gratitude to his colleagues for making every moment in the booth a joy and creating cherished memories. His departure marks the end of an era for CBS, which has yet to announce his replacement. Along with the farewell tributes, Ian’s inspiring shift from player to broadcaster reminds us of his enduring passion for golf.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Transition That Defined Ian Baker-Finch’s Life in Golf

Ian Baker-Finch’s journey from professional golfer to celebrated broadcaster wasn’t something he originally planned. After years on the course and a major victory in 1991, Ian faced mounting mental challenges and injuries that eventually forced him to step away from competitive golf. Reflecting on that difficult period during a recent 5 Clubs interview, he said, “I was anxious about my game…I couldn’t figure out why it was happening. It became a mental issue…It was frustration more than the game itself.” During his recovery, Ian began working in television, a move that unexpectedly opened the door to a new career path.

What started as a way to stay connected to the sport turned into a passion. Ian described his broadcasting beginnings as “humble,” starting with local Australian broadcasts before moving to bigger networks like ABC, ESPN, TNT, and finally CBS in 2007. “I was quite competent, I gather, because they kept hiring me anyway,” he joked, highlighting his modesty and good humor. Looking back on nearly three decades behind the microphone, Ian shared, “I’ve turned it into another career, and one that I’ve really, truly loved.” His love for golf remained the constant driving force throughout both chapters of his professional life.