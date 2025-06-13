Amanda Balionis Leaves Nelly Korda Emotional With Deep Question About Her Time in the LPGA

The Rolling Hills Country Club in Wichita, Kansas, bore witness to something transcendent 75 years ago. 13 people came together and conceived the Ladies Professional Golf Association there, leading to what is now one of the fastest-growing entities on the planet. The LPGA has gone from strength to strength with every passing year and has become a very lucrative product on the world stage.

To celebrate the momentous occasion, CBS created a video that detailed where the LPGA stands currently in the sporting community and how the growth of women’s golf has come out to be. The video was narrated by the immortal CBS Reporter Amanda Balionis and featured interviews and quotes from various LPGA individuals, present and former. One of them was World No.1 golfer Nelly Korda. The 15-time LPGA Tour winner was candid in her feelings regarding the growth of the LPGA and how much it has changed things for her and for those around her.

“Our slogan is Act Like a Founder. So making sure that everyone continues to act like a founder is really really important.” Nelly Korda was visibly emotional talking about the impact of the LPGA Tour on her life. The motto is not just a placeholder. It is something that holds meaning and is indicative of ownership within the ranks of the Tour, from all stakeholders. “At the LPGA, our motto is ‘act like a founder’, which means do whatever it takes to leave the game better for the next generation of golfers,” said former LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan, explaining the core concept behind the motto that Nelly stated.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Balionis followed up with another question, asking the World No.1 about the evolution of the women’s game. Korda believes that a few crucial things have changed over time. “The respect that we get from people. To see how much the women’s game has grown from inside the ropes. Seeing the kids that come out now and tell us that we inspire them to pick up the game and to see all the parents and all the dads that bring out their little girls and even boys.” The two-time Major winner explained.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CBS Mornings (@cbsmornings) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The impact of the LPGA Tour is evident in the communities. Girl golfers are now a significantly high population, representing about 34% of all junior golfers who are coming up the ranks. It was a meager 15% at the start of the millennium. With more and more girls taking up the sport, women’s golf is likely to continue its way to the top. Nelly Korda is not the only person who sees the amazing growth women’s golf has undergone over the years. One of her chief rivals sees it too.

Lydia Ko agrees with Nelly Korda

“Women’s sports in general is growing so much. It is just really great to be part of that momentum.” Three-time Major winner Lydia Ko explained. The New Zealand golfer is one of the youngest players to have won an LPGA Tour event, having done so at the age of 15 when she claimed the title at the CN Canadian Women’s Open. She became the youngest winner of a major three years later when she won the Evian Championship in 2015. She has also won three Olympic medals in golf, including the gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Both Ko and Korda have been the torchbearers of women’s golf over the last few years with their exemplary performances on the course. As the game continues to grow, so does its legacy. So does the legacy of Karrie Webb, of Inbee Park, of many more amazing golfers that came before them and that will come after them. When everyone acts like a founder, everyone has something to gain from the growth. The LPGA is truly one of a kind.

What do you think of the growth of women’s golf in the USA and across the world in general?