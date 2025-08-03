Amanda Balionis, LPGA World Stunned as Charley Hull’s 9-Year Women’s Open Journey Goes Viral

Charley Hull didn’t need a trophy to steal the spotlight this week—just one perfectly edited Instagram post. The LPGA star stunned fans and fellow pros by sharing a striking photoshopped image that placed her childhood self—circa 2006—beside her 2025 AIG Women’s Open look, both in the exact same pose. The result? An emotional time warp that showcased her evolution from golf’s youngest sensation to one of the most magnetic figures on tour.

Posted by the official AIG Women’s Open account with the caption, “Then. Now. Always Charley. Keeping the dream alive, never stop playing,” the side-by-side tribute hit hard. It wasn’t just nostalgia—it was a reminder of what perseverance, passion, and unapologetic authenticity look like when they span nearly two decades. Amanda Balionis, Megan Khang, and Cheyenne Woods quickly tapped like, while LPGA legend Morgan Pressel added her voice with, “I remember that day in 2006!!!”

Hull may still be chasing her first major, but this viral post proved one thing: she’s already won the hearts of her peers and inspired the next generation. In the middle of a high-stakes championship week, she managed to do something rare in golf—make everyone stop and feel something.

Fan Reactions Show Hull’s Impact Beyond the Scoreboard

The emotional weight of the post rippled fast across the LPGA community, and Morgan Pressel’s reaction brought it full circle: “I remember that day in 2006!!!” Her comment wasn’t just a memory—it was a testament to how long Hull’s been grinding, how deeply her presence is etched in the sport.

Other voices joined in with love and admiration. “😍 What a super post to inspire the younger golfers especially the girls,” wrote one fan. And that’s the real power of Hull’s journey—she’s not just playing, she’s leading. From a wide-eyed kid with raw talent to a bold, marketable powerhouse, Hull’s image became a symbol for girls who dream big.

“Inspiring the next generation, one shot at a time 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼,” said Marcus Weatherburn, echoing what many longtime followers felt. Hull isn’t here to fit into golf’s prim mold—she’s here to blow it up with style, swagger, and fearless energy. Her side-by-side edit wasn’t just cute—it was real. A visual proof of staying power.

Other fans joined the chorus. “Wow! This is incredible 😍😍😍,” said one fan while another shared, “Definitely showing my girls this in the morning. Go on @charley.hull.” This wasn’t just a throwback—it was a moment of generational inspiration.

Even cheeky commenters brought humor to the mix, with one joking, “Whoever photoshopped these needs a raise.” And they might not be wrong—because that image captured something words rarely do: time, growth, and resilience in a single frame.

The edit didn’t just move fans emotionally—it reminded the LPGA community why Hull remains one of the game’s most compelling characters. While other players chased rankings, she built a legacy of impact. Whether on the course or in front of a lens, she’s got fans and fellow pros cheering louder than ever.

In just one Instagram post, Charley Hull told a story 19 years in the making. From a wide-eyed kid in 2006 to a global LPGA star in 2025, her side-by-side tribute delivered more than nostalgia—it became a celebration of identity, growth, and grit.

With Amanda Balionis, LPGA peers, and thousands of fans rallying behind her, Hull reminded us all why she’s different. It’s not just about the leaderboard. It’s about the journey, the swagger, and the fearless joy she brings to every tee box. Major title or not—this week, she already won after Charley’s recent health scare at the 2025 Evian Championship.