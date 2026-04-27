Amanda Balionis Makes Feelings Clear About Fitzpatrick Brothers Win at $9.5M PGA Tour Event

Matt Fitzpatrick came to TPC Louisiana on a winning streak that no one else on the PGA Tour could match. In his last three starts, he had two wins and was ranked No. 3 in the world, thanks to his ability to handle pressure. But Sunday at the $9.5 million Zurich Classic of New Orleans was different. This time, he wasn’t just playing for himself, and Amanda Balionis took notice of it.

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“That was one of the cooler stories to come to fruition, I think, so far this season… his whole life changes, his career path changes,” said Amanda Balionis, filming her reaction from her hotel room on Sunday night, still taking in what she had seen at TPC Louisiana.

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Matt had the chance to change his younger brother, Alex Fitzpatrick’s, career. With a bunker shot from 35 yards that stopped just 14 inches from the hole, he set up Alex for the easiest, and most important, tap-in of his life. Amanda has covered enough final holes to know the difference between a tournament ending and a life-changing one. This moment was both.

With that birdie on the 72nd hole, Alex Fitzpatrick earned a two-year PGA Tour exemption through 2028 and spots in the Cadillac Championship, Truist Championship, Memorial Tournament, Travelers Championship, next month’s PGA Championship, and The Players Championship in 2027. Clearly, this wasn’t just a win; it changed the course of his career in one shot.

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Balionis focused on the back nine, where the Fitzpatricks lost a four-shot lead after mistakes on the 12th and 14th. They needed a birdie on 18 to avoid a playoff. The key takeaway was not the collapse but Matt’s admission that the pressure was greater than he anticipated and of a different kind.

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“It’s one thing when you’re fighting for your own dreams, for your own resume. It’s another thing to realize, oh my gosh, if I hit a bad shot, I might be ruining something that my brother has been working for his whole life.”

That was the moment Balionis highlighted from New Orleans, not the final score. Matt later described the bunker’s lie in straightforward terms:

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“When I got to the bunker, the lie was just absolutely obscenely good. It was literally sat on a tee peg.”

Matt Fitzpatrick’s approach left him 14 inches from the hole, and Alex completed the tap-in. The Fitzpatricks closed at 31-under, setting a new tournament record and finishing one shot ahead of two teams who had played well but fell short. Balionis then asked the key question:

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“Where are you ranking that third shot from Matt on 18 in terms of best shots of the year so far?”

The question was direct, coming from someone who had seen the shot up close. Matt Fitzpatrick had already defeated Scottie Scheffler in a playoff at the RBC Heritage with a decisive 4-iron on the 18th. Two consecutive Sundays, both with pressure on the back nine, and both times Fitzpatrick delivered when it counted.

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This week, Alex Fitzpatrick also contributed significantly, improving his driving accuracy ranking from 133rd to 22nd on the DP World Tour. His performance in New Orleans was a key factor in their win. Balionis pointed out that New Orleans gave several teams something positive to take away.

Kristoffer Reitan and Kris Ventura finished tied for second at 30-under, powered by three eagles in the final round. Reitan had left professional golf in 2021, burned out and considering a different path. Ventura had made only one cut in seven starts this year. Jeffrey Kang, a rookie, credited veteran Doug Ghim for helping him play freely. These are not just side stories. They are evidence that New Orleans has shifted the momentum for players who needed it most.

This run of form is what gives the Fitzpatrick story its significance. It is about more than one result in Louisiana.

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Matt Fitzpatrick’s 2026 Grip on the PGA Tour

Matt has become the first Englishman to win three times in one PGA Tour season. He is also the first player since Scheffler to win in back-to-back weeks, which makes the Zurich result less about sentiment and more about the numbers. His wins came at the Valspar Championship in March, the RBC Heritage in April against the world No. 1, and now in New Orleans with his brother.

He now leads the FedExCup standings with more than $10.5 million earned this year, making him the first three-time winner of the 2026 season. The Zurich Classic didn’t end his streak; it showed a pattern. When the final holes get tense, Matt Fitzpatrick keeps his focus. As Balionis put it, even when he is not at his best, he finds a way to fight and then delivers the best shot of the week. That is not just a hot streak. That is his trademark.

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Balionis described the outcome as one of the defining stories of the 2026 season. The bunker shot settled the tournament. The aftermath may have set the course for a career.