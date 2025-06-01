Amanda Balionis Makes Feelings Clear On Scottie Scheffler as He Eyes Third PGA Tour Win of the Season

“I don’t know what the scoring average was today, but I was definitely proud of the way I finished, and it was really challenging,” Scottie Scheffler said, summing up his challenging day at Muirfield Village. Despite a tough start, Scheffler showed his trademark finishing power, racking up four birdies in the last five holes for a 4-under 68 and a one-shot lead over Ben Griffin. With his impressive record of winning the last eight times he had the 54-hole lead, Scheffler’s sights are set on his third win in four starts. Griffin, hot off his win at Colonial last week, is breathing down his neck, but the 2025 PGA Championship winner’s confidence remains unwavering. Well, a win or not, the golfer has got a supporter in Amanda Balionis.

In her recent Instagram story, Balionis was seen outside of her Pilates class talking about the final round of the 2025 Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. “Good morning,” she said, “about to pop into Pilates class” before diving into the action. With the sun shining bright and winds expected to gust up to 15 miles per hour, conditions are looking pretty decent, she emphasized, and then shared her thoughts on the one and only Scottie Scheffler.

“We also have Scottie Scheffler as our solo leader. Not shocking for anybody,” she said with a hint of amusement, making her hopes about the golfer’s third win clear.“And then Ben Griffin, who is one of the hottest players on the planet right now. He’s also in that final pairing looking for his third win dating back to the Zurich Classics.”

Well, Griffin is surely looking to snatch this win from under Scheffler’s nose, and why not? He’s been on fire lately, with five top 10s in 18 starts this season and a Ryder Cup spot within reach. As he said himself, “I don’t think it can get any better” — and who can blame him? With his recent wins at the Zurich Classic and Charles Schwab Challenge, Griffin’s confidence is soaring.

“I’m not scared to go toe-to-toe against Scottie Scheffler,” Griffin told Balionis after his round yesterday. He’s played with Scheffler a few times since their junior golf days, and maybe that’s the reason Griffin’s not intimidated. With Griffin and Scheffler going head-to-head in the final round, it’s shaping up to be a thrilling finish. As Griffin put it, “He’s exactly where he thinks he always knew he could be” — and it’s gonna be fun to see how they battle it out in the last round.

But this isn’t the first time Balionis has given a shout-out to Scheffler for his amazing gameplay!

Amanda Balionis is a real Scheffler supporter

Amanda Balionis is clearly a huge fan of Scottie Scheffler — and who can blame her? After his win at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson, she took to Instagram to gush about his “absolute clinic” performance. “This one was special,” she captioned her post, celebrating Scheffler’s 14th title and his win on a course that’s close to his heart. “There’s no mistaking what this one means, and also the form Scheffler is in, leading into the 2nd major of the year 👀.” The CBS reporter has been following Scheffler’s journey closely, even getting a glimpse into his personal life after his injury delayed his return to the PGA Tour in 2025.

Scheffler’s win was indeed special, not just for him but also for his family, who were cheering him on from the sidelines. With his wife, Meredith, and son, Bennett, watching him make the final putt on his home course, TPC Craig Ranch, it was a moment to cherish. And that moment was the start of it all, as Scheffler then stunningly won the 2025 PGA Championship. But will he keep the momentum going, or take a well-deserved break after skipping this tournament? Let us know in the comment section below!