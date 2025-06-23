Amanda Balionis May Have Shaded Rory McIlroy Once Again as She Sends 7-Word Message to Tommy Fleetwood

“When it calms down, the most stupid thing to do and the worse thing to do would be make a week like this a hindrance to what you do going forwards. I obviously played great, I put myself in a great position, I was leading the tournament for 71 holes. I just want to make sure that I can put myself in this position as soon as possible again and try and correct what I did this time.” Tommy Fleetwood explained to the media after what was a disappointing end to a promising 2025 Travelers Championship for the English professional. The English golfer was leading for the best part of the tournament but fell away unfortunately towards the end, allowing Team USA Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley to claim his first victory on the PGA Tour this season.

Fleetwood has every reason to feel devastated. In his long PGA Tour career, Fleetwood has finished as the runner-up 6 times, failing to notch a single win. This includes a tough playoff loss to Nick Taylor at the 2023 RBC Canadian Open. But the Brit’s positivity and next-step mentality, in the face of all this, is refreshing. “I would love to, you know, just go and sulk somewhere and maybe I will do, but there’s just no point making it a negative for the future really, just take the positives and move on.” Fleetwood further added.

Fleetwood’s demeanour and class, despite a tough loss, have garnered another supporter, CBS reporter Amanda Balionis.

Amanda Balionis shares thoughts on Tommy Fleetwood

In an Instagram story, she posted a picture of the two together in an interview setting and added the following note: “It doesn’t get classier than this guy. Always willing to talk, give honest/thoughtful answers and is so talented.” Balionis stated. This seems like another case of the CBS Reporter throwing some subtle shade at Rory McIlroy and his refusal to speak to the media over the last few events.

Golf fans felt the same way after Balionis did the same during the PGA Championship while talking to Bryson DeChambeau. “We appreciate the time. You don’t have to take the time so we really appreciate it.” Balionis told the two-time US Open winner after the interview.

“This can’t be an easy road in terms of how close he’s come to winning without it happening – but there’s no doubt this is a”when” not “if situation. This is far from the last time we see the Englishman in contention this season.” Balionis further added on her Instagram story.

Fleetwood will use these words of encouragement from Amanda Balionis and several others as he prepares for the upcoming stretch of events on the PGA Tour, which culminates with an enticing return to the Royal Portrush Golf Course.

Tommy Fleetwood aims to improve on his best finish at Royal Portrush

It is another story of a similar close miss from Tommy Fleetwood at the Royal Portrush Golf Course. The Brit lost out on a major title at the Northern Ireland course to fellow European Shane Lowry in 2019 at the very same venue he will compete in a month for the shot to win a title – the Open Championship.

The 2019 runner-up finish was his best-ever at any major, alongside the runner-up finish at the 2018 U.S. Open. The Brit will be looking to make familiar surroundings count in his favour, but with a stacked field, it will be a difficult task. Fleetwood will,l however, remain positive and hope his form from the Travelers Championship will stay constant.

