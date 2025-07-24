Amanda Balionis & More Send Support as Collin Morikawa Update Drops Amid His Roughest Career Stretch

When your game’s in a slump, going low-key is expected. But Collin Morikawa just flipped the script. Collin Morikawa doesn’t usually let the world in. No flashy couple posts, no peek into his off-course life, just golf. But with his game slipping and headlines turning sour, he’s just done something fans didn’t see coming. And suddenly, all eyes are back on him, but not for his scorecard.

Recently, Katherine Morikawa and Collin made a rare public appearance together at the premiere of Happy Gilmore 2, the long-awaited sequel to the 1996 golf comedy starring Adam Sandler. The couple shared a photo from the event, with Katherine sweetly captioning it, “my happy place @collin_morikawa.” A short and simple line, but one that said a lot. It hinted at comfort, support, and happiness in a time when things haven’t been so smooth on the golf course. The two looked genuinely joyful. Collin kept it laid-back in a beige polo and black pants, while Katherine looked elegant in a pretty black dress. But Collin wasn’t just attending the premiere as a guest; he was part of the film’s world too.

Collin Morikawa has a role in the upcoming movie Happy Gilmore 2, which had its premiere in New York shortly after the Open Championship at Royal Portrush. As a U.S. Bank ambassador, Collin was part of a special campaign created by U.S. Bank to celebrate the movie’s release. The campaign features golf-related jokes and references that fans are sure to enjoy. The movie is set to be released on Netflix this Friday. It’s been a rough stretch for Collin on the course

He hasn’t won since the 2023 ZOZO Championship and recently missed the cut at both the Scottish Open and The Open. So showing up at a movie premiere just days later felt like the perfect way to shake off the golf blues. “its lonely world out there…sometimes you do have to lean on other and thats where I am at, and there is nothing wrong with having a bit of help” said druing the premier, he is grateful for the life he gets to live and that, although he is very competitive and finds it frustrating when he falls short, his family and friends support him genuinely.

Apart from Morikawa, golf’s biggest names turned out in full force at the Happy Gilmore 2 premiere. Scottie Scheffler, fresh off his Open Championship win, was all smiles as he celebrated the return of one of golf’s most iconic movie characters. “Everybody knows what the Happy Gilmore swing is,” he said, calling it a part of golf culture. Tony Finau and wife Alayna were also spotted on the red carpet, with Alayna sharing pictures from the evening on Instagram. Will Zalatoris, John Daly, and even legends like Lee Trevino joined the celebration, making the event a true mix of sports icons and Hollywood sparkle.

But it was Collin Morikawa’s rare post that stole the spotlight, catching the attention of Amanda Balionis and several other big names in golf who couldn’t help but react.

Morikawa’s Post Sparks Warm Reactions

Amanda Balionis couldn’t help but react. The CBS reporter, usually all business on the sidelines, left a rare “😍😍” on the post a small move that said a lot, and clearly matched what many fans were feeling seeing this side of Morikawa. Balionis has been closely following Morikawa through his recent career struggles, even interviewing him at events like the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he revealed he’d be switching putters in hopes of turning things around.

Even Olivia Jorgipeet, girlfriend of rising star Ludvig Åberg, chimed in with a warm “Gorgeous girl!!” under Katherine’s post. While Ludvig wasn’t even part of the film or the premiere, Morikawa’s post reached and touched the hearts of fans and fellow golf insiders. Even fans followed up with heartfelt comments.

“We love to see it 🖤”, Morikawa’s golf team commented under his premiere post, perfectly backing up what he said at the event about the immense support he’s been getting from them during this rough patch.

“Collin’s winning anyway, man!” one fan wrote and honestly, it tracks. He may not have lifted a trophy lately, and his OWGR has slipped from No. 2 just three years ago, but with a solid spot still in the top 10 and the kind of off-course support others dream of, Morikawa’s still winning in ways that count. Another reacted “Love it!!! Go Cal!!”, he does not only has his friends and family’s support but the fans who used to criticize him are now backing him up.

Whether Collin Morikawa claws his way out of this career dip or not, one thing’s certain he still has the swing and the spotlight.