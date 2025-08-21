Amanda Balionis Officially Ends Golf Hiatus as She Supports a Special Cause at the TOUR Championship

Amanda Balionis is widely recognized for her on-air presence and post-round interviews with players, giving fans insightful reporting on the PGA Tour. Despite the success, she never fails to use her platform to shine a light on causes close to her heart, and that dedication was front and center at the 2025 Tour Championship currently taking place in Atlanta.

Early last month, the Tour Championship announced that it would recognize and celebrate Atlanta’s military members this week as the tournament returns to East Lake Golf Club from August 20-24. Wells Fargo is the official military sponsor of the event, and it announced that it would offer service members complimentary tickets through the Military Ticket Program and access to the Patriots’ Outpost as they watch the top 30 players compete for the title of FedExCup Champion. But that was not all.

On Wednesday, Amanda Balionis shared another insight into this powerful initiative to support veterans through a life-changing donation by Wells Fargo and the Atlanta Area BMW Centers. Balionis, a long-time supporter of military causes, took to Instagram to share her excitement about being involved in the initiative. “I think by now you guys know a huge passion of mine is supporting military veterans in any way that we can,” she said in a video from East Lake Golf Club. “So, I was really excited when Wells Fargo invited me to the Tour Championship to talk about this partnership between them and The Warrior Alliance. Wells Fargo has donated this car behind me to The Warrior Alliance so that this nonprofit doesn’t have to spend their money and resources on operational costs. Instead, all of that can go towards the people they are trying to assist. It’s an amazing donation. This is going to help so many veterans, and we’re so happy to be here to talk about it,” she added.

As part of the event’s military appreciation efforts, Wells Fargo and the Atlanta Area BMW Centers presented “a brand-new, payment-free 2025 BMW i5 SUV to power their outreach and deliver resources directly to veterans 🇺🇸💯,” as Balionis highlighted in the caption. The vehicle was offered to The Warrior Alliance — a local nonprofit dedicated to helping Georgia’s veterans transition successfully into civilian life. “We really aim to provide service members and military families some peace of mind, around the reliability and expense of transportation,” Sean Passmore, Wells Fargo’s head of military initiatives, said. The vehicle will allow the organization to redirect funds typically spent on operational costs, and the initiative will ease the financial burden of transportation for the organization. This service will ensure more veterans across the state can receive the support they need to thrive after service.

For Amanda Balionis, being part of the initiative was deeply emotional. Visibly moved as she stood beside the donated vehicle, she spoke about how much the cause means to her, calling it ‘an amazing donation’ that will directly impact the lives of those who’ve served. Her gratitude and passion were evident as she reflected on the difference this kind of support can make, not just in terms of transportation, but in restoring independence and dignity to veterans in need. The CBS reporter used the moment to amplify a cause she’s long advocated, as she returns this week after taking some time away from the spotlight.

Amanda Balionis will not be reporting this week

While Balionis was spotted at East Lake on Wednesday, she will not be seen reporting on the course as CBS isn’t airing the Tour Championship. This means that now, Balionis’s role covering golf for the network will only resume next season. But doesn’t mean the beloved reporter will sit idle. She currently has her hands full as she has committed to pivoting back to covering the NFL, like she did last season. She shared the update in a recent post on Instagram from an NFL seminar, with the caption, “and just like that…it’s time to make the switch⛳➡️🏈.”

But like always, Balionis decided to take a break after wrapping up a demanding 19-week stretch covering golf for CBS, and before stepping into her new gig. She shared some moments of her getaway in Ibiza as she was seen unwinding with some school friends and their partners, sipping cocktails, and soaking in the Spanish sun. Balionis shared glimpses via Instagram reflecting on the trip, writing, “Never take for granted that many of my best friends are the ones I met in elementary school… I think 5th grade us would be really proud of how far we’ve come.” The rare pause offered her a chance to recharge after a whirlwind season where she contributed to a 17% rise in CBS’s golf viewership, and the break was well-deserved indeed.