Amanda Balionis Opens Up About Delay in Career Plans Days After Revealing New CBS Role

“Catch ya on the NFL sidelines until next season!” Those were Amanda Balionis’ words as she signed off from the 2024 NFL season. Last week, she sparked excitement by posting about an event with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Breitling CEO Georges Kern. But fans hoping for her return will have to wait a bit longer.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Mel, Tracy, Aditi, Aj, and more of her fellow team members have already started their preparations for the season, but for Balionis, there is a delay. She posted a reel on Instagram, writing, “A casual Saturday roll call to see where my fellow @nfloncbs sideline reporters are at for week 1 👀 what game are you most excited for?” The video showcased how her fellows are active in the coverage. Mel was in flight, Tracy met Micah in Green Bay, and Tiff was enjoying her time after Saints practice sessions. However, seeing her take updates from her couch has left golf and NFL fans amused with a question in mind. But just a few minutes later, she posted a story revealing her schedule for joining the fellow reporters.

Posting the reel on Instagram story, she wrote, “Week 1 roll call for my fellow @nfloncbs sidelines reporters 👀I’m taking week 1 at home before being back at it next week.. I’m a proud friend watching from a couch 😂.” After missing Week 1 games, Balionis will join the team on September 12th with the Packers vs Commanders and then the Cowboys vs Giants game. But she has already started her prep with the top names in the NFL.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Balionis (@balionis) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

A few days earlier, Balionis shared an update from a collaboration event between the NFL and Breitling, a luxury watch brand. She joined NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Breitling CEO Georges Kern as she shared in a post with her stunning black dress. Even she wrote in the caption, “The intersection of fashion and sports is at an all-time peak, and it’s so much fun to watch it continue to evolve sports culture. Now more than ever, we’re ready to get this season started 💛💛.” Not just that, but she has been tackling her health issues actively as well.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Amanda Balionis is practicing healthy habits

During her free time, Balionis has been actively pursuing her passion for yoga. She shared a story on Instagram, writing, “Truly one of my favorite mornings, the ladies of @stifelfinancial show up for this, and my heart is so full of gratitude. Being able to share this practice that changed my life is the best. Even if it’s just once a year.” As a professional covering sports, she has been actively maintaining her health by practicing yoga. She began in 2012, when she shared her gratitude for the practice.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

She said, as per 202 per Golf, “Thanks to yoga, I had the tools I needed to step back and gain perspective.” In fact, apart from this, she has shared about her routine improvement, which includes adding new electrolytes. The CBS reporter for that posted a story, writing, “I feel like as I’m getting older, normal hydration no longer cuts it?! Rude but true, so daily electrolytes it is.” Balionis has resorted to supplements and instant drink mixes. Some of her current favorites include Tru Niagen Pro, an Instant Hydration electrolyte drink mix in watermelon flavor, and an unflavored colostrum dietary supplement.

Despite being away from the coverage, Amanda Balionis has maintained her routine. But it is just a matter of days before she steps on the field again.