Amanda Balionis Opens Up About Her Current ‘Obsession’ as Golf Takes a Backseat

Essentials Inside The Story After an exhausting stretch covering two major sports, Amanda Balionis hits pause and finds an unexpected escape

A casual social media update reveals a more personal side of Balionis as she resets before another demanding season

Amid the fun, she reaffirms where her heart truly lies

After 19 grueling weeks on the golf course, Amanda Balionis immediately had to jump into her second love, the NFL. And while living in the margins of two sports has become a normalcy, Balionis often searches for ways to escape from the constant hustle. This time, she is making golf take a backseat and has revealed her latest obsession.

Balionis recently took to her Instagram story, captioning the post, “Ya know what I do have time for? My new rebounding (mini trampoline) obsession anyone else doing this?! And if so have you felt a difference?”

This was certainly a new thing coming from Balionis. Ditching both the NFL and Golf, the reporter is seemingly enjoying herself jumping on the trampoline at the moment. And this is quite a well-deserved break for Balionis.

CBS announcer Amanda Balionis interviews golfer Luke Clinton during the third round of the John Deere Classic on July 6,2024, at the TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

For the uninitiated, a mini trampoline has become a very popular fitness equipment of late. Often termed a rebounder, the equipment is a great choice for low-impact, indoor, cardiovascular activities. At the moment, Balionis is once again preparing herself to delve into the golfing season. Thus, this newfound physical activity is expected to rejuvenate her body right before the start of yet another gruelling season.

Such an update, although lighthearted and funny, does not come as a surprise for her followers. That’s because Balionis has a knack for sharing fun life updates every now and then. For example, some days back, the golf reporter shared with her fans a full coverage makeup routine.

But in doing so, she could not hide her sniffles. As she spoke through the video, Balionis constantly had to sniffle, making it obvious that she had caught a cold. Meanwhile, besides sharing these lighthearted moments, Balionis also revealed which sport among the two was her ‘first love.’

Amanda Balionis admits football remains her first love after years covering golf

In the first week of 2026, Balionis shared a cheesy post on her Instagram handle. Balionis had long been juggling between the golf course and the gridiron. In that recent post, she shared a truth. While the revelation might be making the NFL fans happy, golf enthusiasts who have valued her voice for years might be feeling a little disheartened.

Declaring her affinity towards football, the CBS reporter shared, “Football will always be my first love, and to get to cover the NFL is a dream.”

Calling herself a “whole different level of lucky”, she further mentioned the moments she has shared with Tom McCarthy, Ross Tucker, and Logan Ryan, and added, “This crew is truly a team. I’ll miss our Friday night dinners and Saturday night production meetings.”

Football has indeed been a major part of Balionis’ life, as she grew up in Pittsburgh, where it was a big part of her family’s routine. Every Sunday, her family watched the Pittsburgh Steelers, and some of her first memories are tied to NFL games. It was Bonnie Bernstein who inspired her to take up the same profession. However, even though she knew what she wanted, it took a long time before she finally got a chance to work in football.