Amanda Balionis Overcome With Emotion as 2025 NFL Season Ends

December 2025 is wrapping up. And so is the sports season. Notably, the last week of the 25′ season has left CBS reporter Amanda Balionis visibly emotional. Why? Well, because there are no more NFL Sundays to look forward to!

The sports broadcaster took to Instagram Stories to express her mixed feelings about the season finale after the Bears and 49ers game. “That was such a fun game. Sad it’s over, even sadder we are about to enter the final week of the regular season 😭 this has been such a fun season so far,” she wrote, letting fans see the genuine passion BTS.

Before posting that, Balionis shared another story that showcased her attention to detail in broadcasting.

Watching the game, she highlighted a pre-game interview: “Broadcast nerd stuff: LOVED that in-pads interview @melissastark did with Purdy before kick. Emphasized how Chicago leads the league in takeaways and asks what challenge that presents then boom. First play of the game is a pick-6. Immediate context and payoff for the viewer ✅”

The Bears and 49ers game was filled with plenty of action, and the 49ers won 42-38. The game included a lot of points, as both teams showed off their offensive skills. The 49ers improved to 12-4, while the Bears dropped to 11-5. Even though they lost, Chicago’s outstanding season record has them squarely in the running for the playoffs going into the last week.

Her emotional investment in the game comes as no surprise, given the demanding schedule she maintains across both sports.

Imago SILVIS, IL – JULY 06: CBS announcer Amanda Balionis interviews golfer Luke Clinton during the third round of the John Deere Classic on July 6,2024, at the TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois. Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire GOLF: JUL 06 PGA, Golf Herren John Deere Classic EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon24070645

Amanda Balionis is best known for her golf coverage, but she’s also shown that she’s just as good at the NFL. Her most recent Instagram photo from earlier this year gave a clear picture of how busy she was with both sports. During the crazy month, she went to eight locations, stayed in seven hotels, covered three NFL games, and two golf tournaments, all while struggling with a herniated disc.

Her playful side shines through when it comes to connecting with fans, both human and furry. Back in 2024, she shared a cheeky glimpse of her “favorite NFL fan” during a Chargers vs Panthers game. The fan in question was a lovely-looking Labrador peacefully lying on the grass at his owner’s side. Balionis placed her CBS Sports microphone on the ground and snapped a pic of the cute pooch before writing: “Found my favorite fan of the day. See ya at 1pm Chargers Vs Panthers,” adding a winky face emoji to complete her post.

Her authentic engagement with the sport resonates with viewers who appreciate her hardwork.

Amanda Balionis is ‘natural on the sidelines’

Balionis has shown that she is a serious NFL sideline reporter throughout 2025. The season started with a significant challenge when she revealed she was battling a pinched nerve in her neck. She told her fans about her treatment path, which included trips to the chiropractor and acupuncture sessions. She called the latter a “final Hail Mary” before weeks of hard NFL travel.

Even though she was hurt, the 39-year-old wouldn’t give up her sideline duties. When she was on the sidelines at NFL games in September 2025, fans and coworkers applauded how naturally she fit into the schedule. Viewers praised her for being “a natural on the sidelines” because of her dedication to reporting through pain. They recognized the professionalism and passion it takes to provide good coverage when dealing with such problems.

That strength has been a big part of her career in both sports. She can easily go between covering NFL games and golf tournaments, which shows how flexible she is. The CBS reporter puts in the same amount of work and passion into both interviewing PGA Tour pros and breaking down NFL games. This has earned her respect in the sports community.

With the regular season coming to an end, Balionis’s emotional post reminds fans that sports writers are fans too and go through the same highs and lows that make every football season special.