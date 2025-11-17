Amanda Balionis Publicly Supports Golf Reporter With 5-Word Message as She Reaches Career Pinnacle

The world of sports media has long been dominated by men, but a new generation of women is changing the rules. They have formed “golf’s greatest girl gang,” a group that includes CBS reporter Amanda Balionis and LPGA icon Michelle Wie West. Kira K. Dixon joined this circle more recently when she joined the GOLF Channel in 2021. Their motto? A win for one is a win for all. And now, when Dixon has shared huge news, her “gang” just proved that motto once again in a big way.

Kira K. Dixon shared on her Instagram that she is heading to Italy for the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. This will be her second time covering the games for NBC. Dixon wrote: “Hurry Hard to Milan Cortina!!! So thrilled to share that I’m heading to Italy to cover my second Olympic Games, this time as the @nbcolympics curling reporter!”

“The curling community has welcomed me with open arms and I can’t wait to help the world get to know these athletes. The biggest thank you ever to @mol_sol3 and @beckychat1 for believing in me and trusting me to tell these stories. I am so honored to be on the best team in sport. I’ll see you all ice side! ”

The post quickly gathered love and support as congratulations poured in. But one comment truly stood out. It came from Amanda Balionis, a reporter for CBS Sports and a member of her girl gang. Balionis’ first comment, “What dreams are made of let’s gooo,” captured the moment perfectly. Dixon responded, saying, “cue Lizzie McGuire.” It references the 2003 movie The Lizzie McGuire Movie, where the song ‘What Dreams Are Made Of’ plays when Lizzie finds her confidence on a global stage in Rome. It was the perfect metaphor for Dixon’s own Italian dream job.

Balionis then returned with a second, more personal comment saying, “Also I want that sweater.” Dixon replied, “favorite thing I own right now?” This friendly chat about a sweater dates back to the opening round of this year’s Masters when Dixon went viral for sharing a photo of her where she wears a vibrant yellow sweater along with white pants. And except for that, Balionis has appreciated Dixon’s fashion sense several times, and her on-camera interview with Dixon during a PGA Tour event shows their bond is far beyond just professional respect.

After that, it was only a matter of time before another key member of the “girl gang” joined the celebration,

And the “Gang” shows up

LPGA icon and U.S. Women’s Open champion Michelle Wie West also liked the post and added her own simple but powerful cheer: “YAYYYYYYYYY.” Their connection is also deep and well-documented. Dixon has interviewed Wie West on multiple podcasts, like “Girls N’ Golf.” The two have even played together in pro-ams alongside Balionis. And when Wie West shared her personal IVF struggles on Instagram, Dixon commented, “Love you my girl.” Wie West replied, “Thanks for being the best support group.”

And now, let’s take a look at Dixon’s new role in her next team. She is now the official curling reporter for NBC Olympics and already covering the U.S. Olympic Team Trials for Peacock and USA Network. The bosses she thanked are industry legends. She tagged Molly Solomon, President of NBC Olympics Production, and also thanked Becky Chatman, the VP and Coordinating Producer.

And though golf has always been her passion, she is comfortable covering multiple sports. She covered U.S. swim meets during the 2024 Summer Olympics. She reported from the FINA World Championships and even worked as a sideline reporter for college basketball. Her Sports Emmy-winning work at the Paris 2024 Olympics was the final test.

So, in the end, Kira K. Dixon’s new role is a huge personal win, but the reaction to it reveals something bigger. It shows exactly how success works in modern sports media. It takes individual talent. It takes powerful mentors. It takes a “girl gang” to cheer you on. And they are proving that a rising tide really does lift all boats.