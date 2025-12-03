Amanda Balionis Puts LPGA Rookie in Tough Spot With Unexpected Challenge

Golf Tips Handbook: Your Free Guide Awaits Unlock our Exclusive Golf Tips Handbook- a curated collection of the smartest, most practical lessons we’ve published this year. Download now

Amanda Balionis has seen golfers handle pressure and knows talent when she sees it. Exactly that happened when she noticed the 20-year-old star, whom Balionis referred to as “just a freaking stud” during her Ladies European Tour run. Recently, she threw an unexpected challenge her way at dinner, featuring oysters and a lot of laughs. That golfer? Sensational Lottie Woad from England.

Woad was having dinner with Balionis and broadcaster Mel Reid. They decided to do something different. Instead of taking traditional tequila shots, they challenged Woad to try oyster shots. This surprised the young golfer. Reid captured the moment on her Instagram story, showing Woad’s uncertain expression as she attempted the challenge.

“Also, me and @balionis making @lottie.woad do this was epic. When I was a rookie, it was a tequila shot, now we’ve moved onto Oyster shots SHE LOVED IT 😂,” Reid wrote.

Woad’s face showed her confusion and hesitation, indicating that she might not have liked the taste. However, the lighthearted moment among the three women highlighted the growing friendship in women’s golf. Amanda Balionis is a strong supporter of Woad. When Woad won her first LPGA tournament, Balionis showed her excitement. She shared Woad’s celebration on her Instagram story and wrote, “LOTTTTIEEEEE.”

Anyways, this picture of dinner is simply a short break in what has been a crazy year for Woad on the golf course.

Imago Augusta National Womans Amateur Lottie Woad ENG winner of the Augusta National Woman s Amateur, Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Georgia, USA. 06/04/2024 Picture Fran Caffrey / Golffile.ie All photo usage must carry mandatory copyright credit Golffile Fran Caffrey Augusta Augusta National Golf CLub Georgia USA Copyright: xFranxCaffreyx *EDI*

Credit: Golffile Fran Caffrey via Imago

Woad has quickly gone from being a great amateur to a full-fledged professional at the age of 21. In July 2025, she made headlines by winning the KPMG Women’s Irish Open on the Ladies European Tour. She was the first amateur to do so in three years, finishing with a score of 21 under par. Just a few days later, she took another big step.

After finishing T-3 at the Amundi Evian Championship, she got enough points through the LPGA Elite Amateur Pathway to earn her LPGA Tour card, setting the stage for her formal pro debut, for which she didn’t wait long. She played calmly and confidently in her first LPGA-sanctioned event, the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open, where she won by three strokes and finished 21 under par.

That win made her one of the few players to win on their first professional outing, putting her in a small, select company. It showed how easily Woad has moved from being a decorated amateur to a serious player on the pro tour.

Now, we all know Amanda Balionis is known for doing all the fun things with stars. Be it the rookie Woad or retired Michelle Wie West?

Amanda Balionis’ off-camera playbook

Amanda Balionis is more than just a golf reporter; she lives and breathes the sport. As a CBS Sports analyst, she has built real connections with athletes, whether she’s at galas, watching Formula 1 races with LPGA stars, or taking on fun challenges.

Recently, LPGA star Michelle Wie West shared a video of herself and Balionis attempting a challenge together. Her caption humorously said, “The last oneeeee 🤣🤣🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ Who lets us hang out together?” This shows the lighthearted side of their friendship as two pros who enjoy themselves off the course. Around the same time, Balionis attended the Las Vegas Grand Prix with Michelle.

At the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship finale, Balionis recognized 120 players from 41 countries, aged 13 to 67. She talked about players returning from military service, golfers from sandy courses who never expected to travel, and college stars who are about to turn professional. Chairman Fred Ridley stated in her post, “Golf is your passport to opportunities in life.”

All these instances show that Amanda Balionis goes beyond just covering about golf players; she gets to know them personally. This genuine connection makes her oyster shot challenge to Lottie Woad feel less like a joke and more like a real way to connect with the golf community.