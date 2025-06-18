Amanda Balionis Rallies Behind PGA Tour Pro Who Nearly Did What Phil Mickelson Couldn’t in 35 Years

This year’s U.S. Open was all about the underdogs taking charge. The leaderboard was filled with unexpected names at the top. Sam Burns was leading the field by 1 stroke after 54 holes. Adam Scott, who hasn’t won a major in 12 years, was tied for second on Saturday evening. But it was J.J. Spaun who shocked everyone and took home the trophy in the last round. Spaun’s win came as a big surprise as he didn’t boast a strong record of victories. He had previously captured 3 professional wins, only one of which was on the PGA Tour. However, the big win at Oakmont didn’t come easily for the Californian as he was being closely chased by a lefty.

No, it wasn’t Phil Mickelson. Finishing second in the 2025 U.S. Open was Robert MacIntyre, or as fans like to call him, Bobby Mac. He finished solo second and made three birdies and an eagle in the final round. “Obviously, it didn’t get off to the best of starts. I was 2-over through 3 and then holed a lovely putt on 4, par-5 for eagle,” he said after the final round. What cost him the title were his shaky early rounds.

Robert managed to get a 4-over par 74 in the second round before his 69-68 on the weekend gave him a shot at competing for the title. However, Spaun’s first round 4-under 66 was enough to give him an advantage over everyone, including the Scottish runner-up. The young lefty’s final-round charge had everyone watching, and for a moment, it looked like he might actually do it. But he could not; still, his efforts and hard work have not gone entirely unnoticed.

Amanda Balionis recently posted a video on her Instagram story showing Robert MacIntyre messing around with a club twirl on the course. But MacIntyre wasn’t just doing your usual twirl; it was a hilarious one. “The only club twirl I am here for moving forward,” she wrote. After taking his shot, he spun around like a ballerina, club in hand, and honestly, it was gold. Amanda shared the video just three days after the 28-year-old’s tough U.S. Open loss. It might’ve looked funny, but it also felt like her subtle way of showing support, a kind of nod to how close he came and how he handled it like a champ. But he was not the lefty everyone was hoping to see at the top of the table in the 2025 U.S. Open.

This year was Phil Mickelson’s last shot to finally complete the elusive career Grand Slam. The LIV Golf pro strongly suggested that he will play his last U.S. Open this year. After 35 years of chasing it, this was the only major that he had never conquered. Despite finishing as a runner-up six times, Mickelson was still not able to achieve the dream. He finished his run in the 2025 U.S. Open early, missing the cut by 1 stroke. Chances are, fans might not see the legend, who celebrated his 55th birthday a few hours ago, play the major again. While he may not have achieved the career Grand Slam, Phil Mickelson will still have an illustrious career to look back at as one of the best golfers in history.

Coming back to Robert MacIntyre, the loss at Oakmont might have caused him a lot of heartache. But his reaction after his loss was confirmed showed how he is still a big fan of the sport.

Robert MacIntyre’s humble reaction to his heartbreaking loss…

Robert MacIntyre was intensely watching everything that was happening on the course after he completed his round. Even though he lost, his reaction to J.J. Spaun’s 65-foot putt showed the kind of person he is. He was seen applauding Spaun’s amazing shot and was seen mouthing “wow” after watching the ball sink. The Scottish pro had just wrapped up one of the biggest performances of his career. Despite falling just short of the title, he remained grounded and appreciative of the moment. “I’ve got a chance to win a major championship. It’s what I’ve dreamed of as a kid… Yeah, it feels unbelievable.” MacIntyre said after the final round. There was no bitterness; a disappointment, sure, but still just gratitude for being in the mix on a major Sunday.

Not long after the major ended, he also shared his feelings after the US Open loss on Instagram: “Competing in the deep end of major championships is what I’ve dreamed of, and yesterday was the first real taste of it. We’ll be back for more.” MacIntyre has warned his peers that this was just the beginning. Coming so close to a major win has given him the boost he needed, and now, everyone would be cautious of his abilities. Winning a major is on his checklist, and after coming so close to ticking it off, fans will be expecting him to take home one of the big trophies soon.

Up next, Robert MacIntyre heads to TPC River Highlands for the 2025 Travelers Championship. He’ll be looking to carry his momentum and maybe even prove he’s more than just a near-miss story. His tee time is set for 7:45 PM. Let’s see if Bobby Mac can create some magic there!