Amanda Balionis Reacts as 65-Year-Old LPGA Legend Knocks Down Historical Feat at $3.3M Event

At 65 years, 11 months, and 19 days old, Juli Inkster just broke a record that had stood for 22 years. JoAnne Carner previously held the mark at 65 years and 26 days, set at the 2004 Chick-fil-A Charity Championship. Her achievement received a flood of likes from current stars and a reaction from Amanda Balinois, who rarely holds back when something this big happens.

Inkster made the cut at the $3.3 million Dow Championship 2026, becoming the oldest player in LPGA Tour history to make the weekend. Paired with Angel Yin, she carded rounds of 69 and 68 to sit at -2, tied for 31st heading into the weekend. The LPGA Tour’s IG post on the feat read “NOT DONE YET,” and the golf broadcaster responded with, “👏👏👏.”

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Balionis reacting this way isn’t new. Earlier this year, when the LPGA Tour announced its broadcasting overhaul, including every event airing live on linear TV with 50% more cameras, slow-motion replays, and added microphones, Balionis posted the news to her IG story with the caption “Let’s Go.”

Notably, not only Amanda Balionis but also several LPGA players showed support by liking the post, including Nelly Korda, Mel Reid, Rose Zhang, and Jessica Korda.

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Korda is also competing at the Dow Championship this week. Inkster knows her game well. As Team USA captain at the 2019 Solheim Cup, Inkster paired Nelly with her sister Jessica, where they put up a score of 3-0-1 in pairings. But do you know Inkster wasn’t sure about it at first?

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As she said back then, “They actually asked me to play together.” “I wasn’t too keen on it. But the more I thought about it, it would be stupid not to play them.”

Meanwhile, Nelly Korda, who is just coming up from winning another major, is just enjoying the $3.3M event.

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“We just wanted to go out and have some fun. That’s when we play our best,” Korda said after Round 2. “Last week was a great week. This is the perfect week to back up that week.”

Interestingly, Inkster and Rose Zang’s bond adds another layer.

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In 2023, Stanford swept the Juli Inkster Meadow Club Invitational, with Rose Zhang winning the individual title by two strokes for her ninth collegiate win. Zhang, who is now one of those who liked Inkster’s milestone post, is part of the generation of Stanford golfers who have followed the path Inkster first blazed decades ago.

Well, looking back at her history books, this milestone shows why it hits so hard.

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Decades of wins behind one historic cut

At San Jose State, Juli Inkster won 17 college tournaments, a school record. From 1980 to 1982, she took three straight U.S. Women’s Amateur titles, the first player to do that since 1934. That run alone marked her as someone built for the long haul.

She turned pro in 1983 and won Rookie of the Year the next season. Her seven majors completed a Career Grand Slam in North America, with two Kraft Nabisco wins and back-to-back titles at the Women’s PGA and U.S. Women’s Open. By 2000, she was in both the LPGA and the World Golf Hall of Fame.

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Inkster also left her mark on the Solheim Cup. She played on nine U.S. teams and scored 18.5 career points. Few players show up that consistently, year after year, on the biggest stage for American golf.

She later captained the team three times, leading the U.S. to wins in 2015 and 2017. So when a 65-year-old Inkster makes the cut this week, it fits the pattern. She’s been finding ways to deliver for over four decades.