Amanda Balionis Reacts to PGA Tour Pro’s Powerful PTSD Comeback at Houston Open

In September 2023, Gary Woodland left a Houston hospital after surgery that left a baseball-sized hole stitched in the left side of his skull. Titanium plates held his skull together, and doctors had only partially removed a lesion from the part of his brain that controls fear. Two and a half years later, he finished his round at Memorial Park with a seven-under 63 and a three-shot lead at the 2026 Texas Children’s Houston Open. The journey between those two moments goes far beyond distance.

“Hard to stress how cool it is that @gary.woodland has a 3-stroke lead heading into the weekend. Swing speed is back up, changed back to his old irons, opened up about his PTSD after successful brain surgery to remove a lesion that was on the part of his brain that caused nonstop fear, anxiety and other symptoms…and finds himself in a position he likely thought might never be possible again. THIS is a sports story.”

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CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis posted this to her Instagram Story on Friday. The video was fifty-eight seconds, with only the sounds of play and the gallery. The message was clear without any added context.

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Balionis has closely followed Woodland’s recovery. At the 2025 Wyndham Championship, she asked him about his journey, and his emotional response drew attention across the golf world. Her recent post reflects the same approach: acknowledging the significance of Woodland’s return before attention shifts elsewhere.

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Woodland opened with a six-under 64, making seven birdies and finishing with two in a row. On Friday, he added eight more birdies, including three straight to close, moving to 13-under and taking a three-shot lead over Nicolai Højgaard and Jackson Suber, who both shot 62. After 36 holes, Woodland leads the field in Strokes Gained: Approach and Strokes Gained: Putting.

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Two weeks before Houston, Woodland spoke with Golf Channel’s Rex Hoggard at The Players Championship and revealed he has PTSD. His September 2023 surgery removed a lesion from his amygdala but left scar tissue and ongoing psychological effects. Woodland described moments where he broke down in private, struggled to play, and experienced anxiety on the course.

“Inside, I feel like I’m dying, and I feel like I’m living a lie,” he told Hoggard.

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After going public, the PGA Tour implemented security protocols, and Woodland no longer had to hide his condition.

“I literally feel like I got a thousand pounds off my back that day,” Woodland said after his opening 64 on Thursday. “I have a battle that I’m fighting, but it’s nice to not do that alone, I can tell you that. We’ll take it one day at a time and continue to get better.”

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Alongside the emotional relief, Woodland also made technical adjustments to his game, as noted by Balionis.

Gary Woodland’s equipment reset and the swing he thought he’d lost

Eighteen months ago, Woodland went back to his longtime coach, Randy Smith. Smith told him directly that he was guiding the ball instead of hitting it. The instruction was clear: swing hard and aggressively, as before. Progress was slow, but the results now show a player very different from the one who missed four of his first six cuts in 2026.

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Woodland now leads the PGA Tour in driving distance at 325.1 yards and is fourth in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee. At 41, he is outdriving much younger players. The recent iron shaft change has brought back the speed that was key to his major win.

The full story of Woodland’s season shows how far he’s come. He started 2026 by missing the cut at the Sony Open, Farmers Insurance Open, Cognizant Classic, and Players Championship, with his best result a T64 in his first six events. But last week at the Valspar Championship, he finished T14, and his caddie said it was the best he had seen Woodland swing in a long time. Just a week later in Houston, Woodland shot 64 and 63 in tough conditions that challenged every other player. The swing Randy Smith helped him rebuild over 18 months is now the most dangerous on the Memorial Park leaderboard.

A fifth PGA Tour win, and his first since the 2019 U.S. Open, is within reach this weekend. Whether this is just a hot streak or the start of a true comeback will be answered on Sunday.

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“At the end of the day, it’s confidence,” Woodland said. “We’ll take it one day at a time.”