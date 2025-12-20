Amanda Balionis Receives Wake-Up Call That She Didn’t Expect to Face at 39

Essentials Inside The Story Amanda Balionis talks about a reality check that she recently received.

CBS Sports reporter Amanda Balionis, whose voice is extremely valued in the realm of golf, switched to covering the NFL right after the end of the golf season. However, just days after her short golf expedition, life has thrown some brutal reality checks towards the journalist. She just shared a life lesson that we all are forced to learn as we move forward in life. But what exactly has pushed her towards this sudden realization?

Amanda Balionis took to her Instagram and shared a life update on her Instagram stories. She shared how a situation forced her to reflect upon growing up and changing priorities. Balionis got a reality check on how she has unexpectedly become the same kind of person she once mocked.

Balionis candidly stated, “So I’m walking home from a friend’s house and there was a party happening on the top floor of a building across the street and for a second I was like oh that seems really fun and then my very next thought was oh my god if I was their neighbors I would kill them and in that moment I realized I’m officially old. I am the person that I used to make fun of, like my parents. That’s how fast it happens, kids, head on a swivel.”

Just weeks before the Tito’s Shorties Classic, Balionis stepped into the greens to cover the Asia Pacific Amateur Championship in Dubai. Amanda Balionis has always been the one voice that is heavily trusted by both golf and football enthusiasts.

The news of her brief return to the fairways to cover the Tito’s Shorties Classic on November 29, 2025, made quite some headlines. Amanda Balionis served as the host for the recent Tito’s Shorties Classic at Butler Pitch and Putt in Austin, Texas. However, amid this golf break, Balionis has indeed gotten an unprecedented reality check about life.

Amanda blatantly used self-deprecating humor to candidly reflect upon how aging isn’t about numbers. It’s rather about perspective. Amid this, just weeks before she took a break from the NFL to cover golf, she opened up about her struggles to battle a personal physical complication.

Amanda Balionis issued details of her injury setback

Amanda Balionis has been a pretty consistent voice for the NFL and golf. But of late, she has been dealing with some significant physical complications. Back in September, the Hofstra University graduate detailed that she was consulting doctors and physical therapists to address her injury situation. And she did not stop there. Trying her best to get relief, she even had sessions with acupuncturists.

“Pinched nerve update: Already feeling relief from (chiropractor) appointment this morning. Pain is actually stemming from C4/C5 and going down into my shoulder blade,” wrote Balionis on her Instagram story a couple of months back.

She also informed her fans about ceasing the heat therapy while resorting to Advil and ice instead. “I’m stopping the heat therapy. Sticking to ice and Advil. Acupuncture appointment tonight for a final Hail Mary before a crazy few weeks of travel,” Balionis said.

Explaining further about her situation, Balionis said that what she had was a case of pinched nerves. And such an injury could be extremely painful. The worst part about these injuries was that they are extremely hard to treat and also cause significant hindrances in performing day-to-day activities.