Amanda Balionis Responds as U.S. Open Champ Admits Hard Truth About Winning on PGA Tour

All season long, he’s played the kind of golf fans didn’t think was possible from him. In Memphis, that run nearly ended with a trophy until a playoff heartbreak brought a surprising message from Amanda Balionis. He came within a whisker of pulling off his second win of the season, but J.J. Spaun’s run ended in a loss to Justin Rose at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

A win would have followed up his breakthrough triumph at the U.S. Open, capping what has already been the best stretch of his career. After the heartbreak in Memphis, J.J. Spaun admitted even he’s not sure what has sparked this surge. “I don’t think what’s gotten into me, honestly… just tryna win, and I think that’s a freeing mentality to have,” he said, crediting a loser mindset for helping him swing freer and perform at a level he’s never reached before. When you’ve got nothing to lose, the world is your oyster, and every challenge is a stepping stone to greater heights.

Spaun’s mindset in Memphis seems to have clearly struck a chord with Amanda Balionis, who never shies away from sharing her take with the golf world. She reposted the PGA Tour’s clip of Spaun reflecting on his week and added her own thoughts on Instagram: “Love this from JJ” she posted, “It’s amazing what letting go a little bit can do.” She pointed out that easing up mentally lets Spaun swing loser and perform his best when it counts.

“Wanting something ‘too badly’ can be a detriment sometimes,” she added. It was a nod not just to his playoff performance, but to the mental shift that’s fueled his rise this season — a reminder that in golf, the space between victory and heartbreak can come down to what’s happening between the ears.

J.J. Spaun fired a 65 in the final round, highlighted by a gutsy 20-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole that forced a tie and pushed the event into extra holes. Even in the playoff, Spaun stayed aggressive, sinking a long 30-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole. But ultimately, Rose’s experience and timely shots edged Spaun out. Despite the narrow loss, Spaun was upbeat in the aftermath. “I hung in there the best I could, and he beat me to the hole first,” he said, acknowledging the tough finish but showing plenty of fight.

That strong showing in Memphis is part of a much bigger story this season for Spaun. He’s racked up six top-10 finishes and ten top-25s, showing off consistent play that has turned heads across the PGA Tour. But Memphis wasn’t his only near miss. Spaun had his share of heartbreaks this year. At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, he tied for second, just missing out on the win.

Then there was The Players Championship, where he pushed Rory McIlroy all the way but ultimately lost in a playoff. Despite those tough finishes, Spaun keeps showing up, learning, and proving he belongs in the mix with the game’s best. And J.J. Spaun isn’t just earning praise from Balionis; he’s also winning respect from the very best on the tour.

Scottie Scheffler praises J.J. Spaun’s game and grit

Scottie Scheffler, the world No. 1, has been quick to tip his hat to J. J. Spaun this season. After battling it out with Spaun at big events like the U.S. Open, Scheffler’s got nothing but respect for what J.J. brings to the course. “Yeah, he’s a great player. He’s got a ton of talent,” Scheffler said. What really stands out to him? Spaun’s rock-solid putting and the way he keeps the ball in play. “To win a U.S. Open, you’ve got to grind really hard, and he’s a guy that hits it really solid and holes a lot of putts. He’s a tough guy to beat.”

But it’s not just about the shots. Scheffler knows Spaun’s work ethic is on another level. “He’s definitely one of those grinders out here,” Scheffler said. He has seen Spaun putting in the extra work, practicing late, and staying fit in the gym. “You always see him practicing, see him in the gym.” When the best player in the world gives that kind of shout-out, you know Spaun is doing something right. “Definitely happy to see him having the success that he has,” Scheffler added. No doubt, Spaun’s hard work and steady game have earned him some serious respect, and it’s only the beginning.

Spaun’s season proves he’s more than just a flash in the pan. With the talent, work ethic, and mindset he’s shown, it’s clear he’s here to stay—and ready to keep making waves. With the playoffs underway, Spaun is set to be a major player as the season heats up.