Amanda Balionis Reveals Sacrifices PGA Tour’s Aldrich Potgieter Made to Claim Rare Feat

The 2025 Rocket Classic in Detroit made waves from the get-go this week. It kicked off on the first round, when we witnessed the lowest scoring variance on the PGA tour, with two players, Kevin Roy and Aldrich Potgieter, shooting 10-under par. Potgieter, the youngest prodigy, made five consecutive birdies during the third round and casually cruised into Sunday with a 54-hole lead. It was also his first time recording rounds of 7-under or better in the same event on the Tour. And now, he has become the ninth first-time winner on the PGA Tour this season, after winning in a five-hole playoff in Detroit. But don’t be fooled by the smiles and trophies — this triumph came with its fair share of grit and grind.

The 2025 Rocket Classic is his second win since he turned professional in 2023, but it wasn’t an easy final day. “It was definitely a tough day. The start didn’t go my way, I struggled to make putts, left a lot short. Finally got one to the hole, and I just saw the ball roll end over end, and I knew it was going to go in,” said the South African, who shot a 3-under on the final round to finish at 22-under par. With this win, he is now the youngest player from South Africa to win on the PGA Tour, and the seventh youngest since 1983. While he earned admiration among the golfing community, it was his sacrifices and not just his win that moved CBS broadcaster Amanda Balionis.

Balionis interviewed the young lad after his win and discovered that his success comes not just because of his skill, but also because of the sacrifices he and his team make. Balionis took to Instagram to hail Potgieter and revealed that his win came as a result of his family and his team preparing him with the right mindset. She added that the win “is a life changer for the whole family.” Aldrich Potgieter’s father travels with him every week on tour, while his mother stays home with his sister back home in South Africa, to make sure things are taken care of.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Potgieter earned his PGA Tour status through his win at the 2024 Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, where he became the youngest winner in Korn Ferry Tour history. Before his win at the Rocket Classic, the schedule was hectic for Potgieter and his family, as he had to shuffle between different locations across the globe. But with this win, “his schedule will be easier to plan and the family will get more time together rather than operating on two sides of the world. There’s been sacrifice, but it’s been worth it,” added Balionis. While he’s had two top 10 finishes, including a tied 6th finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, he also missed 9 cuts this year on tour.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Balionis (@balionis) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“That was kind of a big step for me to come out here by myself with my caddie and kind of play some of these events. So it was a good learning curve. And I didn’t make the cut, so there was definitely a chip on my shoulder that I needed to get that done this week,” Potgieter said, speaking of his debut on the PGA Tour at Detroit Golf Club two years ago. The 20-year-old has often been associated with great milestones in several instances.

Aldrich Potgieter’s rare achievements

Potgieter has been associated with being the youngest winner in several instances. It all started three years ago when he won the 2022 British Amateur Championship to become the second youngest winner in the history of the event. Even his win on the Korn Ferry Tour earned him the tag of being the youngest winner in the tour’s history, when he was just 19. But it’s not just his age that’s dropping jaws on the tour, but also his ability to hit the ball extremely long.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Aldrich Potgieter… This guy’s a stud. He leads the PGA Tour in driving distance. He has had a really interesting rookie season,” said Balionis, while praising the South African. And he is indeed quite the player on tour. He leads the driving stats this season at 326.6 yards and is 26 yards longer than the PGA Tour average. He even led the driving distance on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2024.

He is a new threat, to say the least. “It’s incredible how far the guy hits the ball. It’s scary,” said Charles Schwartzel when he was paired with him during the 2023 Masters, where Potgieter earned an invitation to play. Potgieter even stunned everyone in 2023 at the John Deere Classic when he made an ace in the 403-yard, par-4 17th hole. Quite a career he is etching for himself!