Amanda Balionis Says Quiet Part Out Loud as Brooks Koepka Cuts Ties With LIV Golf

The PGA Tour made a statement about Brooks Koepka‘s LIV Golf departure. It was just warm words with zero substance. Amanda Balionis noticed the gap immediately.

“But what does it all mean? Are we seeing Koepka’s return to the TOUR in 2026?” asked Balionis on her Instagram as she reposted the PGA Tour’s cryptic statement, which read, “Brooks Koepka is a highly accomplished professional, and we wish him and his family continued success. The PGA Tour continues to offer the best professional golfers the most competitive, challenging, and lucrative environment in which to pursue greatness.”

Amanda’s question landed precisely because the statement refused to answer it. There was no mention of the one-year suspension policy, no acknowledgment of reinstatement procedures, and absolutely no indication of whether the door is open, closed, or simply being held ajar while someone figures out the optics.

The Tour’s strategic ambiguity may reflect something uncomfortable: Koepka doesn’t need them as much as they might want him back. In early December, Sports Business Journal reported that the Smash GC captain might sit out the entire 2026 season. Since then, rumors circulated that Koepka seemed willing to forfeit $20 million and wanted to serve his suspension early to rejoin the traditional Tour as soon as possible.

If true, he’s already made peace with the financial cost. And the competitive math favors him.

His 2023 PGA Championship victory grants a lifetime exemption into that major and access to the Masters, U.S. Open, and Open Championship through 2028. The PGA Tour doesn’t control any of those events. Under the current policy, Koepka cannot return until approximately August 2026. He could spend that time on the DP World Tour, where he remains eligible and finished fourth at the French Open this fall. Or he could simply wait, play the majors, and let the Tour figure out how badly they want him back on their broadcasts.

This one was one of the two statements that emerged. The other one came from LIV Golf CEO Scott O’Neil, who delivered clarity and called the split “amicable and mutual,” with Koepka “prioritizing the needs of his family.”

Balionis, the CBS Sports reporter, reposted the statement to her Instagram Stories with a caption that cut through the corporate fog:

ESPN reported that Koepka’s reinstatement would involve “thoughtful input from the board, including player directors.” That detail matters. The locker room will have a say, and right now, it is far from unified.

Brooks Koepka’s return would reignite a divided PGA Tour locker room

Koepka’s potential return reopens wounds the golf world has spent three years pretending to heal. In August 2022, when eleven LIV players sued the PGA Tour seeking eligibility, Harry Higgs responded to fellow player Joel Dahmen’s public opposition with a blunt message on Twitter: “Yeah, take your cake elsewhere, gents.” The sentiment was clear: players who left for Saudi money shouldn’t expect a warm welcome back.

Higgs elaborated months later, telling Golfweek in January 2023 that LIV “took all the a**holes… the villains,” a comment that suggested the Tour lost entertainment value but implied those players made their choice. By November 2024, Higgs said he was “pretty done caring about” the merger situation after years of uncertainty.

That exhaustion is telling. The anti-return faction hasn’t disappeared; it’s just tired of fighting a battle that keeps shifting beneath its feet. Now, Higgs wants Koepka to return to the Tour. The civil war may be over. The reconstruction has barely begun.