Amanda Balionis Shares Career Update Filled With ‘Sniffles’ Ahead of New PGA Tour Season

The NFL regular season comes to an end, and the likes of Amanda Balionis are already feeling the pangs of separation. Her time covering the games is also getting over. But even as she will be missing the NFL weeks, Balionis has ensured that she does not forget dressing up for one final week.

In a video uploaded to Instagram from her official account, the renowned media personality decided to give her fans a quick career update. And while she walked her fans through her quick full coverage makeup routine, Balionis could not help but hide her ‘sniffles.’

At the moment, while the US is enjoying the holiday season chills, Balionis seems to have been bothered by the cold. In the entire video, the US sports journalist continuously had to sniffle, making it evident that she was suffering from a cold. As she mentioned that in her caption, the 39-year-old also joked about her body forgetting its roots.

“Final week of the regular season? Get ready with me. *please excuse the sniffles, my body has forgotten its Pennsylvania roots and is endlessly dramatic in sub 50 temps,” Balionis captioned her video. And that was not all.

She also took precautions to hide her feverish appearance with some special makeup products. While going through her makeup routine, Balionis kept in mind to use a particular mascara that would keep her eye-makeup intact even when her eyes are watery due to the cold.

Sharing a special story behind the mascara, Balionis said, “My mom actually got me onto this tartelette mascara that will stay on even when my eyes are watering because of the cold.” Taking further precautions, the 39-year-old decided to do a very simple hair and makeup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Balionis (@balionis)

Trying to cope with the chills, Balionis opted to wear a beanie, which meant that she would not have to struggle much with her hair.

“Great thing about a beanie game, I only have to straighten the top and I let my natural curls kind of take it from there,” said Balionis.

Surely, it looks like the US sports reporter has covered all her bases trying to avoid the cold. And as she heads into her final NFL week, Balionis reflected back on her grueling NFL season this year.

Amanda Balionis reflects on burnout after grueling year covering NFL and golf

Managing her demanding schedule while reporting for both the NFL and golf often gets too hectic for the 39-year-old journalist. In the recent past, the CBS reporter also battled to make sure her mental well-being was maintained. And right before the last year ended, mid-December of 2025, Balionis opened up on how her golf schedule left her extremely exhausted.

Imago Credit: Imago

Reflecting on how she felt her year-end would be and how the reality differed heavily, she shared, “I had these big plans for an end-of-year recap, and every time I went to go do it, my brain was screaming, ‘I DON’T WANT TO’ 😂”.

In the same Instagram post, she added, “I calculated my 2025 travel for the last 11ish months and realized that it’s okay to be ready to do less for a little bit.”

Amanda Balionis had to travel to 42 cities across 7 countries and 3 continents for her work this year. Alongside that, she shared how she had to travel almost 104,119 miles throughout the year.

To cover just golf, her schedule demanded that she spend 19 consecutive weeks on the road. Now, as her NFL time comes to an end and the golf season is waiting to kick off, only time will reveal what Balionis’ 2026 looks like.