Amanda Balionis Shares Struggles With Visible Signs of Aging Amid PGA Tour Break: ‘I’m Getting Older’

The PGA Tour may be quiet, but Amanda Balionis is already shifting gears. After a brief break following the Tour Championship, Balionis has made her shift to the NFL. Trading the golf microphone for the football crowds, Balionis won’t compromise her well-being even while covering the sport’s biggest moments from the fields. Yet, even as she thrives in front of the cameras, Balionis has stayed candid about the challenges that come with a busy schedule. So what are the CBS reporter’s greatest health struggles? And how is she addressing them?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Balionis recently shared a story on her Instagram, going over the newest addition to her everyday routine. Showing off her current wellness staples, Balionis wrote: “Excited to work these into my everyday routine.” Balionis is currently fueling herself on electrolytes to replenish herself since hydration barely does the trick with her increasing age. Reflecting that water is no longer enough to keep her at her peak performance, Balionis added, “I feel like as I’m getting older normal hyrdration no longer cuts its?! Rude but true so daily electrolytes it is.” So, Balionis has resorted to supplements and instant drink mixes. Some of her current favorites include Tru Niagen Pro, an Instant Hydration electrolyte drink mix in watermelon flavor, and an unflavored colostrum dietary supplement.

Sharing her past wellness experiments that didn’t quite fit her lifestyle, Balionis discussed her use of NAD-IVs. Promoted for anti-aging, improved energy, and enhanced metabolism, this therapy involves the intravenous infusion of NAD⁺. However, being extremely evasive and time-consuming, this treatment proved unsustainable for Balionis, who is always on the move. “I used to do NAD-IVs and they were painful and expensive,” Balionis wrote in her story, sharing her experience with the NAD-IVs. “So excited to see if the pills are just as effective,” she added, revealing her latest shift toward a less invasive, more cost-effective approach.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

She also highlighted another addition to her regimen: colostrum. Colostrum is a nutrient-rich first milk packed with antibodies and growth factors. Often used to support gut health, immunity, and recovery, it is mostly taken as a supplement for the digestive tract. “Honestly, I’m seeing colostrum everywhere for gut health and inflammation and have heard amazing things so here we go!” Balionis shared. This highlights her ability to explore various health setups to facilitate better recovery and improved gut health as her year unfolds into another significant period.

Balionis is embracing small changes to keep her energy and health in check. From electrolytes to colostrum, she’s testing what works best for her busy schedule. Time will tell how these new habits pay off.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Amanda Balionis’ health struggles

Amanda Balionis has always kept it real when it comes to her physical and mental challenges. Looking back, one personal loss that has shaped her today was the loss of her father in 2018. Balionis didn’t shy away from admitting the emotional toll it took on her. The grief weighed in so sharply that there were noticeable changes in her health and lifestyle. “The biggest lesson [I learned] probably being, [you] can’t fool your body, listen to what it has to say,” she reflected, emphasizing how that period forced her to slow down and take her own needs seriously. This was when the CBS reporter resorted to reassessing her health systems that she had in place.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Alongside the physical effects, Balionis has been candid about her ongoing mental health journey. The golf reporter allegedly struggled with people-pleasing tendencies. Constantly struggling with setting boundaries, Balionis was open about the uncomfortable process of change. “Rewiring your brain and your actions to set boundaries feels TERRIBLE. I had always thought if something felt terrible, it had to be wrong… until I learned it was just uncomfortable because it was different and necessary. Don’t let your comfort zone keep you in toxic cycles. Do the hard thing, set the boundary,” reflected Balionis in an Instagram story.

Through her unmatched relatability, Amanda Balionis continues to be an inspiration for generations to come. She’s not just our favorite broadcaster catching up on the drama on the greens. She’s the voice on the sidelines who reminds us of the messy, real, human struggles.