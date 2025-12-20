Amanda Balionis Shares Unfiltered Reaction to Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Fight: ‘Had Me Rolling’

Essentials Inside The Story The focus of this article is on Amanda Balionis' reaction to the recent fight between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua. It also sheds light on how the two boxers have links to golf. Additionally, there is focus on Balionis' revelations regarding her hectic schedule.

On one side, there’s golf, the calm, measured sport of precision. Then there’s boxing: raw, intense, and unpredictable. Two worlds that rarely collide, yet here they are crossing paths. And no, it’s not about the sport itself. It’s about golf journalist Amanda Balionis, who knows every nuance of the green, finding herself completely entertained by the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua fight. Her reason? It’ll surprise you.

Balionis took to her Instagram story to share her candid thoughts on the match. And her observation was refreshingly honest. “I know nothing about fights but my gawdd these announcers have me ROLLING. It’s like commentary from Dodgeball or anything not real life,” she wrote. What the announcers said is still unknown, though.

For someone who spends her days covering the quiet intensity of golf championships, the over-the-top energy of boxing commentary was a surprise. The theatrics, the dramatic delivery, and the pure fun of it all were so different from the quiet tones of Augusta National that Balionis couldn’t help but laugh.

Boxing fans from all across the world watched the fight between Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua on December 19, 2025, at the Kaseya Center in Miami. Netflix streamed the fight, which was called “Judgment Day,” and it got a lot of attention and views. Anthony Joshua, a two-time unified world champion and veteran heavyweight boxer, finally knocked out Paul in the sixth round of their bout. At 1:31 of the sixth round, Joshua’s right hand ended the fight with a bang, giving Paul his first stoppage loss.

Notably, both boxers have an interesting connection to golf, which makes Amanda Balionis’s comment more intriguing.

Anthony Joshua has shown a genuine interest in the sport for years. He took part in a putting contest and even received a golf lesson from professional golfer Charley Hull before the 2017 Solheim Cup. He has been photographed with Rory McIlroy, with whom he shares investment interests in the Alpine Formula One team, and he has joked on social media about “taking up golf,” demonstrating his appreciation for the game.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul, the American social media star turned boxer, has also been associated with golf. He was spotted at the 2024 Masters, visible among fans during the final round, showing how his growing fame extends beyond the ring.

Balionis’s lighthearted take on the boxing spectacle stood in stark contrast to the grueling reality of her own 2025 schedule.

Amanda Balionis breaks down her exhausting 2025 travel schedule

Amanda Balionis ended 2025 by talking about how hard her year had been. She shared a huge travel log that showed how hard it was to cover both the golf and NFL seasons. She said, “Every time I went to do it, my brain was screaming, ‘I DON’T WANT TO.'”

The CBS reporter’s own brief description of her 2025 trip said she flew 104,119 miles, spent 219 hours in the air, and visited 42 cities in seven nations across three continents. Balionis said that after 19 weeks of covering golf on the road, she went straight to covering the NFL in the fall without a long vacation.

Amanda Balionis saw the year as a lesson in pacing, admitting that she was tired from always being on the go. “I calculated my 2025 travel for the last 11ish months and realized that it’s okay to be ready to do less for a little bit,” she said, making it clear that relaxation will be an important aspect going forward.

Many of her fans could relate to her perspective because it came from a professional who is always in the public eye, yet is honest about the personal cost. Balionis made it clear how hard it is to work in sports reporting by talking about how busy she was and how she decided to slow down.