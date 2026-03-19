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Amanda Balionis Shows Excitement as LPGA Tour Debuts Bold New TV Feature

Disita Sikdar

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Mar 19, 2026 | 5:04 PM EDT

HomeGolf

Amanda Balionis Shows Excitement as LPGA Tour Debuts Bold New TV Feature

Disita Sikdar

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Mar 19, 2026 | 5:04 PM EDT

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With players like Tiger Woods participating in general conversations about the direction of the game, the PGA Tour has been looking for ways to make its product more interesting for fans. However, a changing landscape in professional golf is also indicated by developments on the LPGA side, which have begun to garner attention.

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The LPGA Tour announced some rapid changes in the broadcasting of its product. For the first time ever, all the LPGA events will be broadcast live on Linear TV. The tournament will have at least 50% more cameras, slow-motion replays, and microphones to provide the fans with an elevated golf-viewing experience. 

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Looking at such a huge change, golf reporter Amanda Balionis could not keep calm. She took to her Instagram story to share the LPGA Tour’s post. Captioning the same, she wrote, “Let’s Go.”

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With new technology coming in, the broadcast will now be powered by Trackman. This means there will be 4-times more shot tracing than before. Adding further intrigue to the tour, weekly drone coverage will surely make the fans thrilled to the core. 

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There will be more features like walk-and-talks. The announcement isn’t a sudden one, though. Ever since Craig Kessler took over as the LPGA Tour commissioner, he has been looking to uplift women’s golf status significantly. 

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“The commitments from FM, Trackman and Golf Channel are a game-changer for our athletes, our fans, our partners and our Tour,” said LPGA Commissioner Craig Kessler in November.

“Starting in 2026, fans will immediately see and feel the difference: more cameras, better technology, richer storytelling and more ways to appreciate the unbelievable skill of our players, fully live. We’re grateful for the shared vision and investment from FM, Trackman and Golf Channel. This is a major step forward for the women’s game, and it’s only the beginning. The next chapter for the LPGA is going to be something special.”

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One of his major areas of concern was boosting the television product, and thus, the Linear TV deal was finalized last year. 

Craig Kessler is doing wonders for the LPGA Tour

It was not even six months when Kessler announced a multiyear deal with FM. This, in turn, led to the fruition of today’s Linear TV upgrade. And yet, according to reports, the new deal will not hamper or disrupt the LPGA’s previous television schedules with NBC, Golf Channel, and CBS. 

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The chunk of the additional rounds will be broadcast on the Golf Channel. However, there will be selected segments which are scheduled to air on CNBC and other USA Sports Networks. All LPGA events and rounds will be broadcast live to the U.S. for the first time since the Golf Channel was launched in 1995.

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The deals with FM and Trackman are pretty much live examples of how efficient Kessler has been. Following his reign as the commissioner, Kessler made the USA Sports executives agree to shift the finals of the ISPS Women’s Scottish Open to Linear TV. Notably, this was previously slated to be a streaming-only event. So, with good things happening, 2026 promises to be a big year for the LPGA Tour and Kessler.

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Disita Sikdar

3,206 Articles

Disita Sikdar is a Senior Writer for EssentiallySports, primarily covering golf while also reporting on Olympic sports, including gymnastics and wrestling. She has a strong eye for record-breaking performances, world leads, and moments that carry long-term significance across individual sports. Whether tracking a leaderboard swing on Sunday afternoon or breaking down a career-defining Olympic routine, Disita approaches stories with speed, clarity, and context.

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Shreya Singh

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