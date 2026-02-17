Amanda Balionis Speaks Out After Collin Morikawa Broke Personal News to Her During Live Interview

After waiting 847 days for a win, Collin Morikawa used the moment to make a special personal announcement. He and his wife, Katherine, are expecting their first baby. This moment mattered more to Amanda Balionis, as this winner’s interview marked a special first for her.

“We have had a lot of special winning moments over the years… but a baby announcement as a part of the celebration is a first. A huge congratulations to @collin_morikawa on an epic performance at Pebble Beach that, as a California kid, means even more. And an even bigger celebration is in order as he and @katherine_morikawa prepare to welcome their first child later this year. Thank you for letting us in on this special moment set against the most legendary backdrop,” she wrote.

Collin Morikawa’s journey to this win made the announcement even more emotional. It had been 45 starts since his 2023 victory at the Zozo Championship in Japan. As soon as he made his winning birdie putt and finished at 22-under par, edging Sepp Straka and Min Woo Lee by one stroke, the tears came. He hugged his wife, Katherine Zhu, for a few seconds before Balionis came over for the interview.

That’s when Morikawa shared the news.

“Putting golf aside, we’re actually expecting later this year, in a few months. We just started telling people this week. What better way to announce this to the world than through a win?”

“But to my little one, you’re going to listen to this in a lot of years. Just keep believing in yourself. You’re making me teary-eyed already thinking about it,” Morikawa said, his voice cracking with emotion. “But just know your mom and dad are always going to believe in you. We’re going to give you everything we can, and just keep having fun and living life, buddy.”

Katherine Zhu met Morikawa in 2017 when they were both in college at Pepperdine University. She stood nearby and cried throughout. The two got married in November 2022, a year after he proposed. Now, the California native had planned the perfect California announcement: at Pebble Beach, in victory, with the Pacific Ocean behind him.

The revelation resonated throughout the golf world, with LPGA legend Michelle Wie West posting a string of crying emojis and rising star Rose Zhang writing “STOP crying rn” on her Instagram story.

Balionis, a CBS Sports mainstay since 2017, is no stranger to golf’s most emotional moments, having covered everything from Dustin Johnson’s tearful Masters victory to Scottie Scheffler’s first win as a father. But Morikawa’s surprise baby announcement was a first, and her poised reaction showcased the empathy that has become her trademark.

Her signature empathy and quick thinking shone through in the interview, allowing the golfer to express his happiness while keeping the show going. This ability to handle unexpected moments has shaped her career, from Chesson Hadley’s playoff interview to Chris Gotterup’s big win at the 2026 WM Phoenix Open.

The Collin Morikawa announcement was just another unforgettable chapter in her growing legacy as one of golf’s best storytellers.