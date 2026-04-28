Amanda Balionis Spots Heartwarming Detail as $5 Billion Supercar Giant Announces Major Golf Move

McLaren Golf, the new business empire in the sport, is set to launch its first product on Wednesday (April 29). While many of the golf fans are busy celebrating this, the $5B sponsor has quietly signed Michelle Wie West as its third brand ambassador and investor. But Amanda Balionis is elated for one particular reason.

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Balionis spotted something special on a headcover in McLaren’s promotional video featuring Wie West. A known advocate for puppies and dogs—and founder of the nonprofit Puppies & Golf—Balionis noticed the one with printed puppies. On her Instagram story, Balionis wrote, “I spy a @puppies&golf headcover in one of the coolest announcements in a long time 👀🐶⛳.”

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Balionis, for those who don’t know, has been vocal about her projects related to her non-profit. Just last season in November, she celebrated her non-profit’s five-year anniversary, sharing that the org has “given over $600,000 in grants across all three pillars.” It’s a strong community, no doubt. And Balionis’ commitment to it, undoubtedly, is profound, as evident through her emotional confessions. She is also known for her strong support of pros, with the most recent example being Lydia Ko.

Meanwhile, it was the official McLaren Golf account that announced its partnership with Wie West, “The legendary @michellewiewest joins Team McLaren Golf as a player and investor. The major champ will put McLaren Golf equipment in play at the @mizuholpga next week and the @uswomensopen in June.”

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However, the announcement coincides with West’s promised return to golf. During the media day at the Mizuho Americas Open early this month, the Mizuho brand ambassador accepted a sponsor exemption to compete at Mountain Ridge CC starting May 4. That’s where Wie West will put McLaren’s equipment to test. She’ll also play in this year’s U.S. Open. This is her final year of eligibility under the 10-year exemption from her 2014 Pinehurst No. 2 win, extended two years via maternity exemption.

Imago Amanda Balionis, Image Credit: Amanda Balionis Instagram Story

McLaren will launch its official website on April 29, which will likely provide more updates on Wie West’s partnership.

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Justin Rose was announced as McLaren’s first brand ambassador. And, as per reports, he is set to bring them into play at this week’s Cadillac Championship. Starting this week, he’ll sport not just the company’s irons, but their logo on his chest and a papaya-colored staff bag.

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Another pro recently joining the brand is Ryder Cup legend Ian Poulter. But that’s hardly a wonder. After all, Poulter is a regular McLaren guest at races. The pro is likely to debut the irons at LIV Golf Virginia next month. Unlike Rose, however, he won’t use the McLaren papaya-colored tour bag, opting instead for his Majesticks GC colors.

Meanwhile, when Wie West returns next week, she will have more than one goal in her mind.

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Michelle Wie West has one clear goal at the Mizuho Americas Open

The 36-year-old pro Michelle Wie West stepped away from competitive golf after the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open. As per her own statements, she has been diligently practicing at her Las Vegas home, gearing up for the U.S. Women’s Open this June. In her statements, Wie West admitted the pre-competition jitters are real, but her short comeback has a single clear objective.

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“For me personally, knowing that this is not, like, a comeback by any means, it’s not, like, a beginning of something else. Because I know it’s so finite, that I just really want to go out there and just two more times, play like how I know I can play, and how I feel like I can play,” Michelle Wie West said on media day at the Mizuho Americas Open (April 14th).

Throughout her pro career, Wie West grappled with injuries—like double wrist surgeries in 2007 and hand surgery in 2018—that not only tested her body but left lasting mental scars. But after the birth of her kids, Jagger and Makenna, Wie West focused more on rebuilding herself. That helped, as the pro accepted many times, but she is definitely feeling pre-tournament nerves.

“The anxiety definitely is there. But it’s like a good form of anxiety, right? Like I’m super excited to put myself in that position. Just being able to talk about it, honestly, very candidly with my daughter as well too has been really great.”

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But that’s not a bad sign. If anything, it shows Wie West is ready to bring her A-game again.