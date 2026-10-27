Amanda Balionis, Tony Finau & More Shower Wishes on Sahith Theegala’s Dreamy Maui Wedding With Juliana Chan

Sahith Theegala has spent years winning over the golf world with his easy, classic smile. Now, he has a new title off the course: husband. The PGA Tour star and his longtime partner, Juliana “Juju” Chan, tied the knot in Maui and shared their first dreamy wedding pictures on Instagram, with fans and fellow golfers flooding the comments with love.

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Juju Chan posted their pictures in a 10-photo carousel on Instagram with a simple caption: “It was always me + you.”

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The couple opted for a multicultural celebration. They married in a Hindu ceremony on October 23 and a Western ceremony on October 24 at The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua. Chan told PEOPLE that Maui was their “favorite place in the world,” which is why they chose it as their wedding destination.

In the Hindu ceremony pictures, Theegala wore an ivory kurta and dhoti with a pink-and-gold shawl, a classic turban, and a purple orchid lei. Chan wore a beautiful, vivid red lehenga with a dotted pattern and a matching red orchid. The couple stood under a white-draped wooden mandap surrounded by greenery and white flowers, cheekily smiling at the camera.

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For the Western ceremony, Theegala wore a classic black tuxedo and bow tie, while Chan wore a strapless lace gown with a flowing veil. In one shot, she held a bouquet of white calla lilies against the ocean backdrop. In two other pictures, the couple raised champagne flutes and flashed their rings in a playful pose. They also shared a group photo under the mandap, with friends in pastel suits and ruched lehengas gathered around them.

The couple’s beautiful multicultural celebration was a deliberate choice. The festivities, attended by 115 guests, blended Indian, Hindu, Chinese, American, and Hawaiian traditions. The celebrations began with “Dumplings and Dosas” at a welcome party that paid tribute to both cultures. Akshay Bhatia and his wife, Presley, were among those present, as was Theegala’s longtime caddie, Carl Smith.

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Their love story goes back to Pepperdine University in California, where Theegala played golf, and Chan was on the swimming and diving team. They became close friends before they started dating in 2022. Chan also revealed that she was the one who asked Theegala out. When he missed her early hints, she decided to make the first move.

The couple eventually got engaged in October 2025 on the island of Kauai, with Chan’s family flying out to share the moment. Chan announced their engagement on Instagram, calling Theegala the “love of my life.”

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The beautiful moment has taken the golf world by storm, with fans and fellow golfers coming together to congratulate the couple.

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Amanda Balionis, the CBS reporter who has often interviewed Theegala on the 18th hole, was among the first to react. She commented, “Congratulations!!!” with two teary-eyed emojis.

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Tony Finau, a fellow PGA Tour pro who has also shared a room with Theegala, sent the couple a warm, short message. Both were part of the winning U.S. team at the 2024 Presidents Cup in Montreal. Finau wrote, “Congrats!! ❤️”

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His wife, Alayna Galea’i-Finau, was more effusive, writing, “Gorgeous!! Congrats! Love y’all sm ♥️♥️.”

Aaron Rai’s wife, Gaurika Bishnoi, also stopped by to share her love. The Rai couple shares Theegala’s Indian roots, and Bishnoi commented, “Congratulations to you both!! Made for each other ♥️💍”

Anirban Lahiri and other golfers in the circle also shared their congratulations, with Lahiri writing, “Congratulations, guys.”

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Catherine Fitzpatrick, wife of Matt Fitzpatrick, also chimed in. She had congratulated the couple when they got engaged last year, and she shared her wishes again, writing, “Congratulations. So beautiful.”

Presley Bhatia, who attended the wedding with Akshay, was clearly emotional. She commented, “I’m unwell😭😭❤️”

Claire Rogers, the writer behind the Rogers Report, who has followed the couple since they first appeared on the scene, also joined in, writing, “You guys, congratulations. Congrats. So beautiful.”