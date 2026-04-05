Amanda Balionis Touched by What Maria Jose Marin Did Immediately After Augusta National Triumph

When Maria Jose Marin walked off the 18th green at Augusta National as the champion of the ANWA, the cameras caught the celebrations. What most viewers at home didn’t understand was why Maria Fassi, on the sidelines, made the moment more than just a trophy. But Amanda Balionis made sure it did not go unnoticed.

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Balionis shared a video of Marin hugging Maria Fassi right after setting the ANWA scoring record and winning. Fassi flew in last night to surprise and support Maria. Both are Razorbacks and are now a part of legendary ANWA. Marin was just 12 years old when the inaugural ANWA took place in 2019. Balionis captured exactly what that moment meant perfectly.

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“Maria remembers vividly turning on the TV because somebody like her was in contention. She watches Maria Fassi; she watches them battle it out, and she says one day, I want to be there.”

Marin went to the University of Arkansas, the same program Fassi had starred at, joined a Razorback legacy that includes Stacey Lewis, and became an NCAA individual champion just as Fassi had. Then, in her fourth ANWA start, she shot a final-round 68, finished at 14-under 202, set the all-time tournament scoring record, and won by four shots over Andrea Revuelta.

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Balionis pointed to one specific detail inside that final round. Marin stepped up to the 16th tee on Saturday after making a bogey on 15 that cut her lead to three. The 19-year-old motivated herself.

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“I’ve been here before; I know I can birdie it. This is my moment; take it.”

Fassi understood precisely what set Marin apart: “In addition to being an incredible individual, she possesses the ability to maintain her composure. It doesn’t matter what’s going on around her. She knows how to focus, even in moments like this when the pressure is highest.”

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Balionis framed the entire journey in one line: “My biggest takeaway from this win is how every possible failure, if thought about and used correctly, will eventually lead you to a greater accomplishment than maybe you thought was possible.”

From Fassi’s 2019 runner-up finish that lit the spark to Marin’s crucial birdie on 16, nothing in this story was wasted.

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From caddie to spectator, Jose Marin found the better side of the ropes

Marin’s father, Jose, has been there for most of his daughter’s big events, like when she won a medal at the 2024 U.S. Women’s Amateur or at the 2025 ANWA. But this year, he got off the bag and gave it to Coach Shauna Taylor. Marin called it one of the most selfless decisions her father ever made.

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“He was like, I know that you need someone else, but I’m going to be there supporting you.”

Jose stayed outside the ropes, pranced alongside the gallery walking up 17, and was high-fiving anyone within reach. When Marin’s final putt dropped, she ran straight into his arms. Taylor, who carried the bag, put the preparation behind that moment simply.

“This is at the top of her goals. She spends every moment training to be ready for this.”

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The win placed Maria Jose Marin in rare company. She joins Jennifer Kupcho and Rose Zhang as reigning NCAA individual champions to win at Augusta National. And for her, winning on the historic course was everything.

“Winning in this place, I don’t think there’s ever going to be a feeling to describe it,” Marin said. “It’s just magical.”