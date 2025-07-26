Amanda Balionis Tries to Stay Motivated as PGA Tour Season Enters Final Leg: ‘Time to Get Back’

Remember when Scottie Scheffler scored the lowest 72-hole score in the PGA Tour earlier this year? Scheffler carded a jaw-dropping 31-under at the CJ CUP Byron Nelson on May 4. Well, this historic moment was covered by none other than Amanda Balionis, PGA’s one of the most revered reporters. CBS reporter Amanda Balionis is back on the PGA Tour after a relaxing week off, bringing her signature connection to interviews that golf fans love. As the season heads into its final stretch, she shared a subtle message hinting at where her focus is for the weeks ahead.

Balionis enjoyed a busy but vibrant July, decorated with beach trips and midday taco meals. She will cover the weekend round at the 3M Open, the final stop before the FedEx Playoffs. But right before setting into incredible speed, capturing the event, she caught a soothing week off. In a recent Instagram 20-slide carousel, she shared her “Pops of July“, highlighting her breathing moments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Balionis (@balionis) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The 20-slide carousel post included snapshots of her downtime on a beach, a Wimbledon trip with her mother, riding the tides on a boat, a bouquet, gourmet meals, and fresh oysters in a seafood bar setup. The post also featured her snaps with a Nantucket realtor, a place she visited just last month, around the same time. Apart from her sun-tanning session pics and scrumptious meals with her family, the post also included a game of Jenga and several cute moments with her foster dog, Manny. Now, as the season nears an end, she is returning to cover news at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota. Balionis made sure to update her status of return status, highlighting her enthusiasm for golf coverage.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Balionis added to her story a picture of her sporting a simple white sweatshirt with the caption, “Awesome off week- now time to get back at it and finish strong on @golfoncbs! Only 2 weeks left of the regular season.” As the race for the FedEx Cup heats up, the voice that’s been behind some of the Tour’s most memorable post-round moments is officially back — rested, recharged, and ready to deliver again.

Amanda Balionis Catches Up On Rory McIlroy

Amanda Balionis’s month wasn’t without wonders and reel-ready moments. One such moment was when she caught up to Rory McIlroy at the Genesis Scottish Open. The two finally spoke on camera after his third-round 66, ending a silence since relationship rumors stirred online buzz. This simple chat sent waves through X, especially after McIlroy’s strained media appearances. Rory finished 2nd, falling just a shot behind the winner Chris Gotterup.

The chat, although mostly on golf, transitioned to McIlroy’s new haircut, which he debuted at the Scottish Open. The Irishman responded with humour, remarking that he cut it short to hide the grays. But that might not have been the actual outcome, since he felt it only made it clearer. He joked that they would grow back just in time for the Ryder Cup. Balionis responded with her signature warm smile. Whether playful or profound, their reunion was nothing short of scroll-stopping.