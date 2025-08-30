Amanda Balionis Turns Heads as She Takes Over NFL Duties After PGA Tour Season Finish

She bid her temporary farewell to golf for the season at the AWS Live event hosted by Amazon Web Services during the Tour Championship. Soon after, her next assignment was called, this time to the NFL sidelines. While her heart may belong to golf, Amanda Balionis brings her signature energy and dedication to every event she covers. Now, as she kicks off her NFL duties, she’s turning heads and making headlines once again.

Amanda Balionis is already turning heads in the NFL. Fresh off her PGA Tour season, she joined the spotlight for the NFL’s big announcement as Commissioner Roger Goodell unveiled Breitling as the league’s official timepiece partner. “A massive congratulations to @breitling on becoming the official timepiece partner of the @nfl 🔥 It was an honor to share the stage with Commissioner Goodell, Breitling CEO Georges Kern…..The intersection of fashion and sports is at an all-time peak, and it’s so much fun to watch it continue to evolve sports culture. Now more than ever, we’re ready to get this season started 💛💛.” She posted on Instagram.

Amanda Balionis was spotted at the event alongside her former college NBC commentator Maria Taylor, her fellow CBS colleague, and NFL legend Eli Manning, adding star power to the announcement and showing she’s already making waves in her NFL role. Breitling is stepping onto the football field with two new NFL team watch collections. This is a milestone because it marks the NFL’s first-ever luxury watch partnership in its 104-year history.

The collaboration works perfectly since both Breitling and the NFL are built on precision and timing, which are essential in the game. With the league expanding globally, the partnership gives fans new ways to connect with their favorite teams. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said, “Our game is focused on precision and timing. You can’t be successful without all of it. Partnering with Breitling gives fans a fresh way to connect with their teams. It’s a win-win for everyone.” Fans can show team pride with 32 versions of two watches, the Chronomat Automatic GMT and Endurance Pro, each featuring team colors and logos from all NFL franchises.

Amanda Balionis was really thrilled to be hosting for the NFL this season. Before stepping onto the sidelines, she posted on Instagram, “Looking forward to another season with @nfloncbs!” and added, “Catch ya on the NFL sidelines until next season!” Balionis is making the most of her new NFL role, showing fans that her dedication and charisma shine on every field, whether it’s golf or football and fans? They are always watching.

Fans are Loving Amanda on NFL Sidelines

Fans are already sending Amanda Balionis their best wishes for the new NFL season, with messages like “Enjoy the new NFL Season, Amanda…Good Luck.” The 2025 regular season runs 18 weeks, from early September to early January, but she won’t be on the sidelines for long, as the Ryder Cup is approaching.

One fan commented, “How does Jim Nantz give you the go-ahead?” Some fans were surprised to see Amanda Balionis at the Breitling event while Jim Nantz, who usually leads NFL coverage, wasn’t present. Many wondered how she got the go-ahead to represent the league at such a high-profile announcement.

Fans couldn’t stop praising Amanda Balionis and Maria Taylor. One wrote, “Two of the most professional and best at what they do,” while another just said, “Classy.” Both are clearly talented and bring a lot of style and professionalism wherever they go.

Fans would want to see more of both together, “MY FAVOURITES TOGETHER @mariataylor.” Balionis has been with NBC for a long time, joining in 2017. Taylor made her NBC debut immediately after her ESPN contract ended in 2021. With the NFL season underway, Amanda—and her fans—are already looking ahead to Bethpage, wondering what surprises she’ll bring next.