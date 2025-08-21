Amanda Balionis Worries About Her Job as Paige Spiranac Gets Special Treatment at East Lake

Paige Spiranac is stealing Amanda Balionis‘ job? That’s what the girls said behind the curtains of the Tour Championship. Although the cameras are on the players, the real fun is happening behind the scenes. And Paige is our new broadcaster, or maybe just the person with the mic. Let’s take a look at how playful banter with our favourite girls in golf.

Amanda Balionis shared a story on Instagram from behind the scenes at the Tour Championship, joking about her role, saying, “Hey, this isn’t right. Paige has the mic. I have nothing. I have a coffee, that’s not surprising. Are you gonna take my job?” Paige followed with her cheeky answer, “I have learned from the best.” However, the cherry on top was Balionis’ caption on the story: “I leave for TWO WEEKS 😂 Give me a few years before you come for my job @_paige.renee.“ Well, can we blame Paige? Balionis is truly one of the greatest in her job, and everyone is fascinated by that. However, what truly captured the hearts of fans was the playful friendship between the duo, as Paige took it to her story.

Paige Spiranac quickly responded by reposting Amanda’s story, adding her nod, with a caption calling Amanda the “🐐”. Their exchange highlights not just the humor but the friendly bond these two share off the course. It’s clear the two enjoy some playful competition, even when it’s just about who gets the mic. Moments like these show that behind the professional spotlight, golf’s top personalities are just as relatable and fun-loving as their fans.

Paige Spiranac and Amanda Balionis have both carved unique paths in the golf world in the world of social media and golf broadcasting, respectively. Their journeys first crossed in 2016, when Paige was still a pro golfer. That year, Callaway Golf’s YouTube channel posted a video titled “Paige Spiranac and Amanda Balionis Putting Challenge at Petco.” The two went head-to-head in a friendly putting contest, that being a 50-foot putt. The winner was to take home a new long putter from Callaway. Paige missed her attempt, while Amanda’s putt rolled straight into the hole, giving her the victory. And that was the cheeky beginning to their wholesome friendship.

Years later, it’s moments like the Tour Championship teasing that show just how comfortable the two are with each other. The duo shares laughs and jokes together. Their friendship reminds us that camaraderie off the course can be just as entertaining as the game itself.

Amanda Balionis praised Paige’s Master’s Look.

The duo continues to thrive off a friendly relationship. That was evident in the Masters earlier this year. Spiranac, as always, flaunted her unique, attractive style. And Amanda Balionis didn’t fail to take notice. Amanda Balionis showed her support for Paige Spiranac’s playful, Masters-themed outfit on social media. Meanwhile, Spiranac, who has millions of followers across social media, praised Balionis’ heartwarming way of complimenting others without sexualizing their bodies.

Paige realised the need to share the touching incident, explaining how she wishes more women were like Balionis. Spiranac has always advocated for similar issues. In a post from last year, Spiranac expressed her contempt for the same. “Women should be able to embrace their sexuality if that’s what makes them feel empowered.”

That interaction highlighted their supportive friendship, underscoring how Paige and Amanda celebrate each other’s individuality—and sometimes have a little fun along the way.