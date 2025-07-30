Amateur Golfer Admits Breaking Down in Tears Because of Family Reasons Moments Before Winning

She stood over the final putt, eyes misty, heart pounding, knowing one clean stroke could make history. Her mom, for once, watched from the sidelines, overwhelmed with pride. It wasn’t just a win in the making; it was a moment years in the making. That tap-in birdie didn’t just seal the trophy. It was the kind of breakthrough moment that mirrors Lydia Ko’s first title as an amateur. It marked the arrival of a 17-year-old amateur who had quietly been building toward this all along. Then came the tears. And then came the name Mia Hammond.

“Seeing my mom be that emotional, it made me cry before I hit my last putt,” Hammond said. For the teen prodigy who’s battled inconsistency and pressure, this wasn’t just a win it was the comeback of her young life. Just three years ago, Hammond captured the Drive, Chip and Putt title at Augusta with a clutch putt. Each new step—from Augusta to state champion, to national team call-up—felt like checkpoints on a longer course. Recently, she won the Epson Tour’s Greater Toledo Classic.

This was the first time since 2019 that an amateur beat the field on the LPGA’s official qualifying tour.“It hasn’t set in yet, but it’s unreal,” Hammond said after the win. “This week was a grind… I’ve never cried like that on a course before.”

That resilience showed again at Highland Meadows Golf Club. Hammond shot two rounds of 66, then held off over 100 pros to stay in contention. She reached 18, tied for the lead, and knew she needed a birdie to win. “I was extremely nervous,” Hammond recalled. “But I kept my focus and trusted what I’d done before.” She launched a drive down the center and hit a strong approach to 50 feet. Then she nestled her long putt within 18 inches. “I just thought, ‘don’t miss it,’” she said with a smile. She didn’t, and with that, she made history.

Still, Highland Meadows meant more than just a trophy. The course had been a milestone in Hammond’s career before. Two years ago, she debuted at the Dana Open there and tied for 26th. This year, the stakes were higher—and so were the nerves. “She was visibly shaking,” said her father and caddie, Tom Hammond. “She had to birdie to win and par to tie.” He reminded her of past successes on that course to keep her grounded. Hammond responded with a 270-yard drive straight down the fairway. Her 240-yard approach reached the front edge of the green.

Then came a 50-foot lag putt that rolled within 18 inches. “I just thought, ‘don’t miss it,’” she said. She sank it—and cried before tapping in. “Seeing my mom cry made me cry,” she later revealed. For Hammond, that final hole became an emotional summit, not just a competitive one. “She’s achieving what she worked so hard to do,” Tom said. At 17, Hammond knows there’s only “one more level” to reach—but she’s getting closer. Her journey continues next at the Four Winds Invitational in South Bend. After that, she’ll take time off before the World Junior Girls’ Golf Championship in Ontario. For now, the golf world knows her name—and why she earned this spotlight.

More Than Just a Win: How NIL and College Commitments Are Shaping Mia Hammond’s Rise

Earlier this year, she signed with a management agency under new NIL rules, giving her the chance to explore sponsorships while keeping her NCAA eligibility. That shift came with tough choices—she skipped her last two high school seasons to compete in stronger fields and build toward college golf.

She’s already committed to Duke University, where she plans to study pre-law. But her path hasn’t been perfect. “I’ve struggled with my game the past year and a half,” she said. “I’ve had to overcome adversity and keep pushing forward.” Her journey reflects more than just wins—it’s a case study in modern amateur athletics.