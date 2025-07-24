American Ace Who Stunned Rory McIlroy Drops Unfortunate Ryder Cup News: ‘We’ll See..’

Winning on Tour is impressive, but outdueling Rory McIlroy head-to-head on a Sunday to claim the trophy? That’s a whole different level. Chris Gotterup pulled off exactly that at the Scottish Open, then backed it up with a solo third-place finish at The Open just a week later. For a player who had only one career win before this surge, the sudden rise was unexpected. But after this breakout stretch, Gotterup isn’t flying under the radar anymore.

And now, he’s finally addressed it. Speaking on SiriusXM this week, Gotterup cleared the air about the Ryder Cup talk that’s followed his breakout run.

Gotterup didn’t shut down the Ryder Cup talk, but he made it clear he’s not getting carried away either. “I haven’t had any communication with anyone other than you know my team. That’s really been the extent of it,” he was just being honest. No calls, no signals from the Ryder Cup camp so far. “I plan on tryna finish this season strong, and you know it would be awesome, but..it’s not…my priority is…kind of focus on just the…end of the regular season here and into the playoffs,” he added. Gotterup isn’t denying that a Ryder Cup spot would be a dream, but he’s also being realistic.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He’s got his head in the right place. He’s not ignoring the Ryder Cup talk, but right now, his focus is on racking up FedEx Cup points. He’s sitting at 23rd with 1,234, not quite enough to seriously be in the Ryder Cup mix just yet. While FedEx Cup points don’t directly count, they reflect performances in events that boost Ryder Cup standings through prize money. So his goal is pretty simple, which is to play well in the playoffs, move up the standings, and then maybe those Ryder Cup talks will actually mean something. For someone who just turned pro a few years ago, staying grounded matters, and right now, his eyes are on the next tee time, not the team bus.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio (@siriusxmpgatour) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Before his win at the Scottish Open, Gotterup was ranked No. 158 in the Official World Golf Ranking. That win shot him up to No. 49. A week later, after finishing solo third at The Open the highest-placed American on the leaderboard he moved up again to No. 27. With a leap like that in just two weeks, we cannot blame the fans for wondering if he’s about to wear red, white, and blue this fall. As for Gotterup? He’s soaking it all in, but he’s not rushing ahead of himself either.



ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“We’ll see what unfolds from there, but no, nothing exciting to you know, report out of than getting ready for this week,” he said. It’s been a fast climb, and while the fields are quieter mid-summer, he’s not slowing down. The focus now shifts to the FedEx Cup Playoffs starting with the 3M Open, where he finished T59 last year. This time, he returns with a win under his belt and momentum on his side. And this isn’t the first time he’s shared how he feels about the Ryder Cup. He said something similar back at The Open, too.



“I haven’t thought about it at all. I mean, it really wasn’t ever on my radar,” he said. Even with all eyes suddenly on him, Gotterup kept it cool, no overthinking, no pressure. Just playing his game, one round at a time. But he’s not the only player with Ryder Cup hopes hanging in the balance.

Rahm’s Ryder Cup Spot Still in Limbo

Jon Rahm has made no secret of how much he wants to be on the Ryder Cup team. “I don’t know how many times I can answer yes to that question. It’s been on my mind for a year and it always will be,” he said during the Scottish Open. And it’s not hard to see why Rahm has been a reliable force for Europe. In the 2023 Ryder Cup, he went unbeaten with two wins and two draws, including a big match against Scottie Scheffler. Even in 2021, when Europe lost, Rahm still posted a strong 3-1-1 record. When asked earlier if Luke Donald had confirmed his spot, Rahm didn’t give a clear yes or no just said it’s up to Donald and he hopes to qualify.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The tricky part is, Rahm isn’t earning Ryder Cup points through the usual route anymore. Since moving to LIV, he’s outside the regular standings, and a captain’s pick is his only way in. Donald has also made his stance known, saying, “I’d love to have Jon on the team, but there are things out of my hands.” So while Rahm’s commitment and past record speak for themselves, he’s still waiting and hoping for the official nod.

The Ryder Cup isn’t far off now, and soon, all the guessing will be over. For now, Gotterup’s just playing his way into the conversation.