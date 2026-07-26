American Army Veteran Secures Tour Card a Week After Unexpected Performance at The Open

Marcus Plunkett spent five years as a transportation officer in the U.S. Army, with deployments in South Korea and a six-month stint in Afghanistan. Naturally, his dream to pursue professional golf took a back seat. Although the 32-year-old played a full four-year collegiate career at West Point, earning Patriot League Golfer of the Year honors, he completely paused his competitive play amidst active duty. When his Army commitment ended in 2021, he chose to pursue his dream golf career. He has since done so in a big way, grinding through developmental circuits like the Korn Ferry Tour, competing internationally, and recently qualifying for his Major debut at the 154th Open Championship.

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As reported by Monday Q Info, the Army veteran made the cut at his first-ever major, the Open Championship, and flew to Florida the very next day. He drove five hours to Georgia to tee off at the PGA of Australia’s Q School. In a splendid performance, Marcus Plunkett finished runner-up and earned his first professional card.

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Marcus Plunkett teed off at the qualifying school finals USA at Kinderlou Forest from July 21st to 24th.

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He opened the tournament with a 1-under 71 and fired a 3-under 69 in round two, finishing 4-under par through 36 holes. He continued his steady play over the next two rounds, carding back-to-back scores of 70. Although his excellent 72-hole total of 8-under 280 secured him an impressive tie for second place alongside Nathan Jordi, it wasn’t quite enough to catch the eventual winner, Thomas Giroux.

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Giroux closed out the tournament with a 3-under 69 to finish at 9-under par (279), edging Plunkett out by a single stroke. For his standout performance, Plunkett took home $3,500 and, more importantly, earned his official tour playing status for the upcoming season.

The finish also brought him a playing category for the 2026-27 season, one that could get him into the BMW Australian PGA Championship. He explained his reasoning to Golf Australia magazine before he landed in Georgia.

“The Australian PGA and the Australian Open are such cool events. I just thought it was a good something to try to throw my hat in and see how I finished,” he said.

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His debut performance at Royal Birkdale is what made the whole detour possible. Plunkett qualified for his first major at the Open Championship by tying for fourth at the final qualifying at Dundonald Links.

He had carded rounds of 69 and 72 to grab the final spot by a single stroke.

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Moreover, his performance at Birkdale itself was a major mark. He opened his first round with a 70, then had to grind out his second round, playing his last seven holes in one under. He made a birdie at the par-5 14th, which helped him finish his second round at 71. That made his entry one shot inside the cut line.

Speaking to Golf Channel after his second round on Friday at Royal Birkdale, he reflected on the moment.

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“When I got out of the Army and kind of embarked on this journey, like this was the goal for sure,” he said. “I got out and just wanted to see how far I could take this. Very grateful and just feeling very fortunate and lucky to be in a position like this.”

As he embarks on his professional career in golf, none of it fits the usual pro golf resume. After serving five years as an Army transportation officer, he picked up the club in 2021 when he turned pro.

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He won the Dakota Tour money list in 2024 but lost his Korn Ferry Tour card after a rough rookie season, making just 8 of 20 cuts. In the same Golf Australia magazine conversation ahead of Q School, he put his summer in perspective.

“Anytime you go to a combat zone, you have to come in with everything as dialed in as it possibly can. I was really lucky to serve with the guys that I served with and the soldiers that fell underneath me.”

Rightfully so, he has made a major cut, earned a new tour card, and a cross-continental scramble in between. His summer has become one of golf’s most unlikely stories.