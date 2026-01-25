American Express 2026: Prize Money Breakdown and Winner’s Payout

The 2026 AmEx saw some great moments. Blades Brown became the youngest golfer to shoot 60 on the PGA Tour. He stood tall with #1 Scottie Scheffler on days 2 and 3, tied at 17 under and 21 under, respectively. Scheduled from January 22 to 25, the event took place at the Stadium Course at PGA West, the Nicklaus Tournament Course, and La Quinta Country Club. It has a good storyline going on, and the prize money justified that.

At the American Express 2026, $9.2 million is at stake. The winner will take home $1,656,000, and the runner-up will get $1,002,800. Winning is about more than money here, as the victor gets 500 FedEx Cup points and 51 Official World Golf Ranking points based on how strong the field is. The win also gives the player a two-year exemption from the PGA Tour and automatic spots in golf’s biggest events, like the Masters, the PGA Championship, and the Players Championship.

Here’s the entire American Express 2026 payout breakdown:

1 1,656,000 2 1,002,800 3 634,800 4 450,800 5 377,200 6 333,500 7 310,500 8 287,500 9 269,100 10 250,700 11 232,300 12 213,900 13 195,500 14 177,100 15 167,900 16 158,700 17 149,500 18 140,300 19 131,100 20 121,900 21 112,700 22 103,500 23 96,140 24 88,780 25 81,420 26 74,060 27 71,300 28 68,540 29 65,780 30 63,020 31 60,260 32 57,500 33 54,740 34 52,440 35 50,140 36 47,840 37 45,540 38 43,700 39 41,860 40 40,020 41 38,180 42 36,340 43 34,500 44 32,660 45 30,820 46 28,980 47 27,140 48 25,668 49 24,380 50 23,644 51 23,092 52 22,540 53 22,172 54 21,804 55 21,620 56 21,436 57 21,252 58 21,068 59 20,884 60 20,700 61 20,516 62 20,332 63 20,148 64 19,964 65 19,780

Of 156 professional golfers, only 65 will win the money, and the race won’t be that easy when the top 4 include the world No. 1 and a rising teenager playing alongside the best.

Leaderboard breakdown after three rounds at the American Express 2026

With a great 66 at La Quinta Country Club, Si Woo Kim took the lead at 22-under. He made seven birdies, three of which were straight on the back nine, and only one bogey. The 2021 champion played on the easier course, while the wind hit the Stadium Course hard. He has a very important one-shot lead going into the final round on Sunday thanks to his performance.

Right behind him are Scheffler and Brown.

Both the 18-year-old and the 29-year-old shot 68. On the 18th hole, Scheffler hit his second shot into the rough on the green, but he made a clutch 25-foot putt to save par. Brown finished with three straight birdies. The teen golfer showed nerves of steel as he played his seventh round in a row this week.

Two shots back at 20-under are Wyndham Clark and Eric Cole, each shooting 66s at La Quinta. Clark can go low at any time, which makes him dangerous even though he did not have a great 2025. Meanwhile, Cole took the lead for a short time after chipping in during his round. He finished fifth in the Sony Open last week, which shows that he is in good shape.

Beyond them, Hoge, McCarty, and Putnam sit at 19-under, just three shots behind Kim. Hoge opened with a 65 at La Quinta, McCarty fired 68, and Putnam added another 65, keeping them firmly in the mix.

There will be drama in the Last Round of the 2026 American Express. Kim, Scheffler, and Brown will all tee off together at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday. Because the leaderboard is so close, anyone can win. The Stadium Course will put every player’s mind to the test. A single hot putter or bad hole could change the course of the tournament.

Who are you supporting or looking forward to?