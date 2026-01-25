Latest
American Express 2026: Prize Money Breakdown and Winner’s Payout

ByVishnupriya Agrawal

Jan 25, 2026 | 4:30 PM EST

The 2026 AmEx saw some great moments. Blades Brown became the youngest golfer to shoot 60 on the PGA Tour. He stood tall with #1 Scottie Scheffler on days 2 and 3, tied at 17 under and 21 under, respectively. Scheduled from January 22 to 25, the event took place at the Stadium Course at PGA West, the Nicklaus Tournament Course, and La Quinta Country Club. It has a good storyline going on, and the prize money justified that.

At the American Express 2026, $9.2 million is at stake. The winner will take home $1,656,000, and the runner-up will get $1,002,800. Winning is about more than money here, as the victor gets 500 FedEx Cup points and 51 Official World Golf Ranking points based on how strong the field is. The win also gives the player a two-year exemption from the PGA Tour and automatic spots in golf’s biggest events, like the Masters, the PGA Championship, and the Players Championship.

Here’s the entire American Express 2026 payout breakdown:

11,656,000
21,002,800
3634,800
4450,800
5377,200
6333,500
7310,500
8287,500
9269,100
10250,700
11232,300
12213,900
13195,500
14177,100
15167,900
16158,700
17149,500
18140,300
19131,100
20121,900
21112,700
22103,500
2396,140
2488,780
2581,420
2674,060
2771,300
2868,540
2965,780
3063,020
3160,260
3257,500
3354,740
3452,440
3550,140
3647,840
3745,540
3843,700
3941,860
4040,020
4138,180
4236,340
4334,500
4432,660
4530,820
4628,980
4727,140
4825,668
4924,380
5023,644
5123,092
5222,540
5322,172
5421,804
5521,620
5621,436
5721,252
5821,068
5920,884
6020,700
6120,516
6220,332
6320,148
6419,964
6519,780

Of 156 professional golfers, only 65 will win the money, and the race won’t be that easy when the top 4 include the world No. 1 and a rising teenager playing alongside the best.

Leaderboard breakdown after three rounds at the American Express 2026

With a great 66 at La Quinta Country Club, Si Woo Kim took the lead at 22-under. He made seven birdies, three of which were straight on the back nine, and only one bogey. The 2021 champion played on the easier course, while the wind hit the Stadium Course hard. He has a very important one-shot lead going into the final round on Sunday thanks to his performance.

Right behind him are Scheffler and Brown.

Both the 18-year-old and the 29-year-old shot 68. On the 18th hole, Scheffler hit his second shot into the rough on the green, but he made a clutch 25-foot putt to save par. Brown finished with three straight birdies. The teen golfer showed nerves of steel as he played his seventh round in a row this week.

Two shots back at 20-under are Wyndham Clark and Eric Cole, each shooting 66s at La Quinta. Clark can go low at any time, which makes him dangerous even though he did not have a great 2025. Meanwhile, Cole took the lead for a short time after chipping in during his round. He finished fifth in the Sony Open last week, which shows that he is in good shape.

Beyond them, Hoge, McCarty, and Putnam sit at 19-under, just three shots behind Kim. Hoge opened with a 65 at La Quinta, McCarty fired 68, and Putnam added another 65, keeping them firmly in the mix.

There will be drama in the Last Round of the 2026 American Express. Kim, Scheffler, and Brown will all tee off together at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday. Because the leaderboard is so close, anyone can win. The Stadium Course will put every player’s mind to the test. A single hot putter or bad hole could change the course of the tournament.

Who are you supporting or looking forward to?

