American Fans Livid as Defeated Captain Gets Another Ryder Cup Chance: ‘Insanity’

The United States Ryder Cup team has a problem. It’s not a new problem, but in 2027, at the tournament’s 100th edition, it is about to become a very loud one.

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The man leading the squad in Ireland in 2027 will be Jim Furyk. The PGA of America has not yet made an official announcement, but the Associated Press confirmed the appointment on April 24th. This appointment makes Furyk only the fourth American captain to get a second crack at the job in the modern era of the Ryder Cup since 1979, when continental Europe joined the competition.

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Jim Furyk’s first time leading the United States team was in 2018 at Le Golf National in Paris, and it did not go as planned. Europe won decisively, with a score of 17.5 to 11.5. The week itself was fraught with issues.

Furyk’s four captain’s picks combined for only two wins, ten losses, and no ties throughout the entire tournament. Notably, Tiger Woods, one of those picks, contributed no points at all. Furyk also paired DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson, but that pairing struggled significantly as well. Following the defeat, Patrick Reed gave a pointed interview that highlighted internal tensions within the team. Additionally, reports surfaced about a physical altercation between Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson after the loss. This time around, that cannot happen, as Americans will have a lot at stake.

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Since 1993, the Americans have not won a single Ryder Cup on European soil. That is over 30 years of away losses, seven in a row, to be exact. And in September 2027, the contest goes to Adare Manor in Limerick, Ireland. The competition is against the European team that is not just winning but dominating.

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The American team had a plan outlined on paper, but it did not work in reality. Tiger Woods had been in discussions with the PGA of America about leading Team USA at Adare Manor. He was the frontrunner. The general sentiment was that if anyone could energize a U.S. team on hostile European turf, it had to be him. However, things took a turn on March 27.

Woods was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence. Four days later, he announced that he was stepping away from golf to focus on his health. The following day, the PGA of America confirmed that his withdrawal also meant the end of his bid for captaincy.

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In 2025, Keegan Bradley captained the U.S. team at Bethpage Black in New York, their own backyard, with their own crowd. It was a home match. Europe won anyway, 15-13. It was Luke Donald’s second consecutive Ryder Cup victory. Donald is now going for three in a row in Ireland. He has already confirmed his backroom team is returning.

Consequently, golf fans quickly voiced their opinions. Within minutes of the news breaking, the online reaction was rapid, sharp, and largely negative, with much of the backlash supported by evidence.

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Golf fans are not happy with the 2027 Ryder Cup captaincy

Matt Vincenzi, a well-known golf commentator, put it plainly in a tweet.

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“Anytime you can run it back with a guy who lost by 7.5 the last time he was captain, you just have to do it. One of the most important Ryder Cups ever for the U.S. team to fight back and start building a new Ryder Cup identity. Nothing against Furyk personally, but come on, man, what are we doing here?”

Furyk lost his last Ryder Cup captaincy by 7.5 points, and why the PGA of America would hand him the job again is beyond anybody’s understanding, especially since 2027 is one of the most important Ryder Cups in recent memory for the U.S. to fight back and start building a new identity.

Amid all of this tension, the comment sections have also been moving in a different direction, raising an important question: who could have been a better choice for the position? One name keeps coming up—Davis Love III.

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He is a World Golf Hall of Fame inductee and one of America’s most accomplished golfers, with 21 PGA Tour wins, including the 1997 PGA Championship. Love captained the U.S. Ryder Cup team in 2012 at Medinah, where Europe staged a dramatic comeback to win. The PGA of America gave him another opportunity in 2016 at Hazeltine, and he delivered, with the U.S. team winning 17–11 on home soil. That success, however, was not mirrored in Furyk’s case, which has fueled criticism.

“Furyk gets another crack as Ryder Cup captain, as Davis Love did. The difference is that both his matches will be road games. Not easy,” Doug commented.

Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press, a veteran golf journalist who has covered the Ryder Cup for decades and is highly respected in the field, highlights this point. He notes that Davis Love III is the only example of a captain being given a second chance. Furyk, on the other hand, did not have the benefit of home advantage, as his captaincy came in an away match.

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One fan called it “lol, definition of insanity,” while another described it as an “uninspired choice.”

Other names have also been circulating in the discussion, such as Brandt Snedeker, who served as a vice-captain at Bethpage and is currently captaining the U.S. Presidents Cup team. He appears to have been passed over entirely for the role.

One fan commented, “Really thought they’d give it to Snedeker.”

All in all, the consensus across the replies is clear: frustration with the decision the committee has made for such a high-stakes moment. For many, opting for a captain associated with a heavy defeat raises more questions than confidence. Now, all that remains is to see how it plays out at the Ryder Cup.