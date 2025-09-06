American Golf Legend, 77, Releases Emotional Statement as Keegan Bradley Gives Him Long-Overdue Recognition

How does the most dominant Ryder Cup player in American history never become captain? It honestly makes no sense when you think about it. Larry Nelson dominated opponents with a jaw-dropping 9-3-1 record across three appearances. Yet somehow, the PGA of America kept passing him over for decades. You’d think a record like that would guarantee leadership opportunities, right? Wrong.

Now, at 77, Keegan Bradley has finally given the golf legend his due respect. The U.S. Ryder Cup captain invited Nelson to serve as team ambassador for September’s competition at Bethpage Black. This marks the first time any former player has received such an honor. Dave Stockton Jr. broke the news through social media on September 3. “What a class move by Captain Keegan! Larry Nelson was 9-3-1 in 3 Ryder Cups and should’ve been a Captain years ago,” he wrote.

Nelson expressed deep gratitude for Bradley’s unexpected gesture. “It was truly meaningful to me,” the three-time major champion revealed after receiving the invitation. The moment occurred during a PGA of America video shoot in Atlanta. Bradley surprised Nelson by personally asking him to join the team.

“I haven’t attended a Ryder Cup since 1987, but I’m excited to be going this year,” Nelson shared. “It really meant a lot that Keegan made an effort to include me.” The golf world responded with overwhelming praise. Dottie Pepper captured the sentiment perfectly on social media. “Bravo, Keegan Bradley. Never too late to do the right thing, especially for a gentleman, champion and patriot like Larry Nelson,” she wrote.

Golf analyst Ron Mintz called the appointment “well deserved and long overdue.” Jack Nicklaus previously described Nelson as “always a very modest and humble man.” Professional golfer Shaun Micheel added, “So good to see this! Larry shared an incredible story at the Champions Dinner at Quail that generated a lot of laughter and a ton of respect.”

Bradley’s decision resonated deeply with Americans who viewed this recognition as justice finally served. The gesture corrects decades of oversight by golf’s governing bodies. Nelson’s ambassadorial role provides him with meaningful involvement in the competition that defined his legacy.

How Larry Nelson’s Vietnam Service Forged His Ryder Cup Dominance

Nelson’s late start in golf shaped his extraordinary mental toughness. He didn’t touch a club until age 21. Military service in Vietnam came first. Nelson served as an infantryman for nearly two-and-a-half years. He walked point for his platoon during three months of intense combat.

An Army buddy suggested golf after Nelson returned from war. His wife, Gayle, gave him clubs as a Christmas gift in 1969. Nelson taught himself using Ben Hogan’s instruction book. He broke 100 on his first 18-hole round. Within nine months, he shot under 70.

Combat experience forged Nelson’s clutch gene under pressure. “There’s not much pressure on the golf Tour,” he once explained. “Walking to the first tee is in no way comparable to walking through the jungle in combat.” This perspective helped him dominate legendary opponents like Seve Ballesteros. Nelson faced the Spanish icon five times in Ryder Cup play. He won four matches and lost just one.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The captain controversy haunted Nelson’s career for decades. The PGA passed him over in 1995 for Lanny Wadkins. They chose Tom Kite in 1997 despite earlier promises. Tom Watson received a second captaincy in 2013 while Nelson remained overlooked. Nelson handled each disappointment with characteristic grace. “It’s disappointing, certainly not devastating,” he said after the final snub.

Bradley’s ambassador appointment represents a meaningful acknowledgment of Nelson’s contributions to American golf. The 77-year-old legend will provide wisdom and inspiration to the current team at Bethpage Black this September.