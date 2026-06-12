American Golfer Replaces Charlie Woods as Caddie After His Help Locked in U.S. Open Spot

Miles Russell was looking for someone to carry his bag during the US Open final qualifying rounds. Charlie Woods, free on Monday, June 7, 2026, after failing to qualify himself, stepped up. But what became one of the biggest storylines from U.S. Open qualifying will not make it to Shinnecock Hills.

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“On a local media Zoom call, Miles Russell confirms that his swing coach, Ramon Bescansa, will be on the bag next week at the US Open. In other words, no Charlie Woods,” Golfweek’s Adam Schupak revealed in an X post.

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When Russell qualified with Woods on the bag, many speculated the partnership would continue at the U.S. Open 2026, especially after Russell didn’t deny it.

“We’ll see what he’s doing. To be determined,” Russell said when asked if he would have Charlie Woods at Shinnecock Hills.

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He also revealed that it was the first time he had a friend on the bag and that he really enjoyed it. The two are competitors on the AJGA circuit, but they share a friendly relationship. Both being 17 years old, they have played multiple junior golf events together and even supported each other.

Their friendship was clearly visible during the Junior Players Championship 2025. They practiced together and were seen riding the same golf cart and chatting like old friends. Miles Russell took the wheel, while Woods was riding shotgun. Before that, in 2024, Russell hosted the Florida Sunshine Cup, a charity event at which Charlie Woods was present.

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They have both verbally committed to Florida State for 2027. So, from competing against each other, they will soon be playing as teammates. But keeping friendship on one side, Russell’s choice to go with coach Ramon Bescansa is a strategic move.

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Bescansa has been Russell’s coach since he was only 6 years old. He has caddied for the golfer since he started playing on the Korn Ferry Tour. He also caddied for Russell Knox at the 2018 U.S. Open, which was also hosted at Shinnecock Hills. This means that he is not just aware of the golfer’s strengths and weaknesses but also of the course.

Shinnecock Hills is one of the toughest golf courses, especially its greens, which are exposed to wind and have steep slopes. Both Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy agreed that the fairways are generous but raised concerns around the greens. Thus, Bescansa’s insights will certainly come in handy for Miles Russell as he makes his US Open debut.

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Reaching there wasn’t easy, though.

Inside Miles Russell’s successful U.S. Open qualifying run

The 17-year-old competed across 10 qualifying sites in North America and Canada to secure his spot. He played at BallenIsles Country Club, East Course, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, which is close to Charlie Woods’ home. The site had 4 spots available for the US Open 2026.

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During Round 1, he hit a 1-under 71. He started strong with three birdies on the front nine. However, a triple bogey on the par-4 18th derailed his round. The No. 1 AJGA golfer complemented that with a 5-under 67 in the second round.

Miles Russell again started strong with 4 consecutive birdies (holes 4-7) before a double bogey on 8 stalled momentum. He then finished the back nine with three birdies on holes 13, 14, and 16. After the 36 holes on Golf’s Longest Day, he was 6-under 138 and tied for 3rd with Ryder Cowan.

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Co-medalists tied at 1 were Giuseppe Puebla and Ben Silverman, while Tyler Collet and Christiaan Bezuidenhout were the first and second alternatives, respectively.

That qualifying performance is why Russell’s choice of caddie for Shinnecock Hills carries extra significance. After earning his place through one of the toughest qualifying tests in golf, the 17-year-old will now lean on the experience of Ramon Bescansa.