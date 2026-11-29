Talent rarely stalls a PGA Tour dream. A bank balance usually does. PGA pro Ben Griffin learned that in 2021, when about $15,000 in credit-card debt pushed him to quit and become a mortgage loan officer. He returned, and he is now a three-time PGA Tour winner and Ryder Cup player. Supporters helped: a friend offered to cover his expenses for two years. Now Americans like Jhared Hack are trying to fix the math from the other end, by flying to the other side of the world.

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A new docuseries, Chasing the Tour, follows four pros through the DP World Professional Golf Tour of India, and Hack explains the logic bluntly:

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“I can afford to play here,” he said. “It’s, you know, 500, 600 bucks a week for a tournament, which in the US, if I’m doing the same thing, it’s no caddy, no flight, and it’s, you know, 2,500 bucks. So it’s very affordable.”

Hack’s $2,500 estimate fits real mini-tour life. One pro who broke down a week on California’s Asher Tour spent nearly $2,500, including a $1,350 entry fee. Hack says the US route offers little in return.

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“And in the US, most of the mini tours and state opens, you don’t go anywhere. You just pay, you get paid, you go pay your rent, and then you go to the next tournament, and you go nowhere for it,” he added.

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India offers a ladder. PGTI events carry Official World Golf Ranking points. This year, the top 24 in a season-long race earned spots at the $4 million DP World India Championship, and the Order of Merit champion earned a 2027 DP World Tour card. The championship has since been played, with Eugenio Chacarra winning. Episode 1 follows the four golfers with three weeks left in that qualifying push.

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The savings aren’t total, though. Getting there is a trek. Hack’s trip took 4.5 hours to New York, 14 hours to Delhi, and a six-hour layover. The weekly cost is low, but the entry ticket to this route isn’t free.

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The idea is not new. In 2022, American Dodge Kemmer won the Gurugram Challenge.

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“I like being in India, it was an easy choice,” he said afterwards.

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Hack got the idea from a fellow American in the series. Dominic Piccirillo secured a PGTI card in 2024 and planted the “India idea” in his head. The series also features Koichiro Sato and Stepan Danek.

Hack’s story shows how much the bet can pay off. In the summer before he flew to India, his bank account held $214. After a second-stage Q-School exit, he said, “I’m too good to quit,” and paid $225 to enter PGTI Q-School. Then he won in his first PGTI appearance with a final-round 59. Later, he tied for second at the DP World PGTI Open, one shot behind MJ Daffue.

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The savings come with costs of their own. The series description lists food poisoning, dog bites, monkey attacks, rabies, and storms, and says playing in India “is not for the weak.” Hack explains why he keeps going anyway: “I just love it. It’s just that simple. I can’t imagine doing something else.”

This could signal a shift in how aspiring pros think about the dream. The old path asked players to pay for hope, round after round. India offers a version where the hope costs less and the ranking points are real.

Hack frames it as a test of resilience.

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“So if we can make it here, it means we can make it other places,” he says.

Griffin leaned on supporters to survive the American mini-tour math. Hack is trying to cut the bill instead. If even one of these golfers reaches the PGA Tour from this route, expect more flights to Delhi to follow.