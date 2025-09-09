American PGA Tour Pros Accused of Greedy Demands as Rory McIlroy’s Irish Open Victory Sparks Debate

When Rory McIlroy lifted the trophy at the Amgen Irish Open, it wasn’t just another title for one of golf’s biggest stars. It was a reminder of what the game can mean to local fans. While discussing this on the Off The Ball podcast, host Nathan captured the heart of the issue: “Golf spends more time than any other sport talking about growing the game and trying to come up with new ways and new inventions and new leagues. Like that’s growing the game. Getting kids in for nothing on a Sunday afternoon with one of the greatest sports people of all time, being able to stand 10, 20 feet away from him. There’s something in that for golf in this time of obsession with money.”

Veteran Irish golfer Paul McGinley didn’t hesitate to agree. “I couldn’t agree more, Nathan. That’s the biggest thing. There are all these kinds of initiatives going on about growing the game around the world. And yeah, a lot of it is blah, blah. The biggest way of growing the game is for superstars to get on the road and travel.” The veteran Irishman then delivered a stinging critique of the current crop of PGA Tour professionals. “One of my bugbears about professional golf at the moment is that the players have so much leverage, they’re making so much money, they can dictate their own schedules. And a lot of them don’t want to leave America. And it’s a real shame.”

There is only a handful of players who actively participate in DP World events throughout the year who are also top PGA Tour players. For instance, after the 2024 season, only 10 players earned dual membership (via the Race to Dubai standings) to compete on both the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour in 2025.

“It’s just not economically viable because they’re making so much money everywhere else. And as a result, the top players, particularly the American ones, don’t come and travel enough. It would be good for their games. It would be good to experience different cultures. It would be good for them to bring their families over and enjoy what we have to give on the European Tour. Culturally, we are phenomenal and arguably the best tour in the world culturally. And it’s a shame that we don’t have more of the very, very world’s top players coming to play it.”

The Ryder Cup–winning captain’s frustration lies in how rare that has become. The Irish Open winner’s cheque in 2025 was $1.02 million, a healthy sum but barely a quarter of what McIlroy banked earlier this year for winning The PLAYERS Championship ($4.5 million) or the Masters ($4.2 million). Add in-season bonuses like the $7.5 million FedExCup payout and the $6 million Tour Top 10 reward, and McIlroy’s total prize haul for 2025 has already exceeded $31 million: an unprecedented figure for a European golfer.

Even when we take into context the biggest DP World Tour event: The BMW PGA Championship, the winner earns $1.53 million, which has not changed since last year when Billy Horschel took home the title.

He’s not exaggerating. To lure a top-10 PGA Tour star outside the U.S. now requires multi-million-dollar guarantees. By comparison, the entire Irish Open purse is roughly equal to just one week’s prize fund at the FedEx St. Jude Championship in Memphis; and that’s before counting sponsor bonuses and endorsement triggers that players rack up by simply staying stateside.

That cultural argument came alive in Ireland. McIlroy’s victory was greeted not only with roars but with the kind of national pride that transcends golf. It proved McGinley’s point: when superstars show up, the game grows organically. No marketing blueprint, no gimmick leagues, no billion-dollar rebrand can replicate the sight of children watching a local hero sink an eagle putt to win on home soil.

That tension between financial security at home and responsibility abroad leads to a wider debate: one that now centers on the game’s two biggest forces: Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler.

Rory McIlroy’s Irish Open victory raises questions about Scottie Scheffler

At the 2025 Open Championship, Scottie Scheffler offered a revealing glimpse into his mindset. “Why do I want to win this tournament so bad?… I don’t know,” he admitted, stressing that his wife Meredith and infant son Bennett anchor his life more than trophies do. Scheffler has been blunt: traveling globally “is not my priority nor responsibility.” Instead, he focuses on majors and PGA Tour flagships, and the results speak for themselves: back-to-back dominant seasons that secured his world No. 1 ranking and a historic string of top-10 finishes. Rory McIlroy sees things differently.

McIlroy has long argued that supporting historic national opens is part of his duty. “I think they’re the oldest championships in our game and very, very important,” he said last year. His advocacy even helped drive a 2025 rule change granting Masters and Open exemptions to winners of six international Opens, from Scotland to South Africa. The contrast extends beyond philosophy to popularity: YouGov ranks McIlroy the second-most popular golfer in the U.S., just behind Tiger Woods, while Scheffler sits seventh, behind names like Sergio Garcia.

As Joseph LaMagna noted, McIlroy’s push to elevate global tournaments “could end up becoming a significant part of his legacy.” Scheffler may be the best player of the moment, but McIlroy is showing that greatness is measured not just by how often you win, but where, and why, you choose to play. In the end, McGinley’s critique and McIlroy’s choices emphasize that growing the game requires more than talent: it demands commitment to the sport worldwide. Scheffler’s focus on domestic success shows how personal strategy can conflict with golf’s global ambitions, highlighting a divide in priorities among today’s top players.