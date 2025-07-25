Americans Request Keegan Bradley to Not Ignore PGA Tour Rising Talent After Worrying Update

Just weeks ago, he was barely on the radar. Now, after a jaw-dropping run through two of the season’s most high-profile events, a young American golfer has suddenly become one of the hottest names in the sport. The player in question is Chris Gotterup, the 26-year-old from New Jersey who stared down Rory McIlroy to win the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open and then followed it up with a solo third-place finish at The 153rd Open. But with clutch performances overseas and an unmistakable surge up the FedExCup standings, fans are now demanding that this breakout star deserves serious consideration for Team USA in the Ryder Cup.

Gotterup pulled off one of the most impressive two-week stretches in recent memory. First, he shocked the field by winning at the Renaissance Golf Club and bumped up in FedEx rankings from 88th to 39th. Then, riding that momentum, he placed solo third at Royal Portrush, a major he hadn’t even qualified for when he boarded the plane from America. These stellar finishes vaulted him 65 spots in the FedExCup standings and firmly into the Ryder Cup conversation. But there’s just one problem — Gotterup says he hasn’t heard a word from Team USA.

“I haven’t had any communication with anyone other than, you know, my team. That’s really been the extent of it,” Gotterup said frankly when asked if anyone, specifically team captain Keegan Bradley, had reached out. “I plan on tryna finish this season strong, and you know it would be awesome, but..it’s not…my priority is…kind of focus on just the…end of the regular season here and into the playoffs,” he added. “We’ll see what unfolds from there, but no, nothing exciting to you know, report out of than getting ready for this week,” Gotterup admitted the disappointing news on Sirius XM radio.

His honesty struck a chord, not only with analysts and fellow players but even fans who believe Gotterup’s meteoric rise has made him impossible to ignore. Fans across America have taken to social media, calling on Bradley to break the silence and give the young star the recognition and communication he deserves. With the Ryder Cup set for September at Bethpage Black, the ball is now in Bradley’s court.

American fans demand that Keegan Bradley consider Chris Gotterup

“The heater continues for @ChrisGotterup. Hope Captain @Keegan_Bradley considers him for the #RyderCup. Nothing wrong with taking a hot hand!” one fan wrote on social media after Gotterup’s blistering start at the 3M Open. Chris Gotterup is continuing his hot streak for the third week, as he is currently tied 4th at TPC Twin Cities after shooting 8-under in the opening round. “Gotterup going full throttle at 3M Open to force that Ryder Cup captain’s pick,” another fan echoed in the sentiment. Gotterup’s current form and fearless play under pressure make him exactly the kind of player Team USA needs, and Keegan Bradley better be taking notice.

Some fans aren’t just hopeful, but they’re demanding it. “I’m sorry. IT IS MANDATORY THAT CHRIS GOTTERUP MAKE THE RYDER CUP TEAM,” one fan posted, summing up the passion that’s building around the rising star. Until recently, Gotterup hadn’t posted a single top-10 finish all season and had missed nine cuts in 23 starts — a streak that kept him off most radar screens. But everything changed in two weeks. He had career earnings of $2.77 million before heading overseas, but he earned nearly that same amount, $2.7 million, in just the last two weeks. Another fan emphasized his aggressive push for Gotterup to be on the team — “Give me Chris Gotterup on my American Ryder Cup team. Feels like a perfect fit! Great player!” And it’s true. Gotterup might be a perfect fit for Bethpage given his power off the tee ( drives the ball 317 yards). Not just his length, but Gotterup’s accuracy is commendable too, as he has hit 71.52% of greens in regulation, ranking him 1st on the PGA Tour.

For others, the pride runs even deeper, as one fan said — “I need Chris Gotterup on the Ryder Cup team… New Jersey guy too.” The comment speaks to both personal pride and national hope. That hometown pride only amplifies the call for his inclusion on the Ryder Cup team, as fans rally behind someone who reflects their roots and now stands on the verge of representing the entire country.