Amgen Irish Open 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The stage is set at The K Club from September 4-7 for the 2025 Amgen Irish Open. Rasmus Højgaard is back to defend his title, fresh off a dramatic win last year that was sealed with a thrilling birdie finish. But it’s definitely not going to be easy, not only because of the pros on the field, but also because of the massive purse.
The DP World Tour’s Amgen Irish Open is ripe for the taking, with a massive $6 million purse up for grabs. The champion will pocket a whopping $1,020,000, while the runner-up will still walk away with a staggering $660,000. Even third place isn’t shabby, with $375,600 on the table.
And it’s not just the top finishers who’ll be smiling – players as far down as 70th place will still bank a respectable $11,400, while 69th place nets a cool $12,000. With that kind of money at stake, the competition is as fierce as it can be at The K Club for this 36-hole cut event.
Now, here’s a complete breakdown of the 2025 Amgen Irish Open:
1
1,020,000
2
660,000
3
378,000
4
300,000
5
254,400
6
210,000
7
180,000
8
150,000
9
134,400
10
120,000
11
110,400
12
103,200
13
96,600
14
91,800
15
88,200
16
84,600
17
81,000
18
77,400
19
74,400
20
72,000
21
69,600
22
67,800
23
66,000
24
64,200
25
62,400
26
60,600
27
58,800
28
57,000
29
55,200
30
53,400
31
51,600
32
49,800
33
48,000
34
46,200
35
44,000
36
42,600
37
41,400
38
40,200
39
39,000
40
37,800
41
36,600
42
35,400
43
34,200
44
33,000
45
31,800
46
30,600
47
29,400
48
28,200
49
27,000
50
25,800
51
24,600
52
23,400
53
22,200
54
21,000
55
20,400
56
19,800
57
19,200
58
18,600
59
18,000
60
17,400
61
16,800
62
16,200
63
15,600
64
15,000
65
14,400
66
13,800
67
13,200
68
12,600
69
12,000
70
11,400
But the Amgen Irish Open is about more than just a big payday. The champion will pocket around 34.4 Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points, with the tally dependent on the strength of the field.
Beyond the ranking boost, a win brings a host of lucrative benefits, including a generous exemption on the European Tour and automatic entry into marquee events. And with 5,000 Race to Dubai points up for grabs, the competition is fierce.
The winner will also claim 835 DP World Tour points, and the player who dominates the season-long standings will snag the top spot and a share of the $6 million bonus pool – with the top eight players reaping the rewards. Now that you know how much is at stake, here is how the pros’s doing at The K Club heading to the second round.
Rory McIlroy says his game “feels pretty good” despite slump at the Irish Open
Rory McIlroy, who drew the largest crowds of the day at The K Club, is fine-tuning his game ahead of the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, where the Northern Irish star is tipped to be Europe’s key figure once again. Still, the first round wasn’t as brilliant as he had hoped for.
And he knows that as well. “But actually pretty encouraged [by] how I played. Just didn’t score as well as I wanted to,” said Rory McIlroy following his first round of 71. McIlroy closed off his first round with two bogeys in the last three holes, but still seemed hopeful, saying, “Ball striking-wise, I thought I was pretty good today.”
Spanish brothers Nacho and Manuel Elvira are spearheading the leaderboard after the first round, with Nacho sitting pretty at the top after a flawless 66.
He birdied four of his last six holes to take the clubhouse lead and was one shot clear of Bernd Wiesberger, Daniel Brown, and Adrien Saddier, heading into the second round.
Then, there’s another Irish pro on The K Club, trying to please his fellow countrymen. Shane Lowry delivered a stirring performance in front of his home crowd, carding a 69 with three birdies in his last six holes.
Regardless of the current position, the fans can expect plenty of changes in the leaderboard in the next few days.
