Amgen Irish Open 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The stage is set at The K Club from September 4-7 for the 2025 Amgen Irish Open. Rasmus Højgaard is back to defend his title, fresh off a dramatic win last year that was sealed with a thrilling birdie finish. But it’s definitely not going to be easy, not only because of the pros on the field, but also because of the massive purse.

The DP World Tour’s Amgen Irish Open is ripe for the taking, with a massive $6 million purse up for grabs. The champion will pocket a whopping $1,020,000, while the runner-up will still walk away with a staggering $660,000. Even third place isn’t shabby, with $375,600 on the table.

And it’s not just the top finishers who’ll be smiling – players as far down as 70th place will still bank a respectable $11,400, while 69th place nets a cool $12,000. With that kind of money at stake, the competition is as fierce as it can be at The K Club for this 36-hole cut event.

Now, here’s a complete breakdown of the 2025 Amgen Irish Open:

1 1,020,000

2 660,000

3 378,000

4 300,000

5 254,400

6 210,000

7 180,000

8 150,000

9 134,400

10 120,000

11 110,400

12 103,200

13 96,600

14 91,800

15 88,200

16 84,600

17 81,000

18 77,400

19 74,400

20 72,000

21 69,600

22 67,800

23 66,000

24 64,200

25 62,400

26 60,600

27 58,800

28 57,000

29 55,200

30 53,400

31 51,600

32 49,800

33 48,000

34 46,200

35 44,000

36 42,600

37 41,400

38 40,200

39 39,000

40 37,800

41 36,600

42 35,400

43 34,200

44 33,000

45 31,800

46 30,600

47 29,400

48 28,200

49 27,000

50 25,800

51 24,600

52 23,400

53 22,200

54 21,000

55 20,400

56 19,800

57 19,200

58 18,600

59 18,000

60 17,400

61 16,800

62 16,200

63 15,600

64 15,000

65 14,400

66 13,800

67 13,200

68 12,600

69 12,000

70 11,400

But the Amgen Irish Open is about more than just a big payday. The champion will pocket around 34.4 Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points, with the tally dependent on the strength of the field.

Beyond the ranking boost, a win brings a host of lucrative benefits, including a generous exemption on the European Tour and automatic entry into marquee events. And with 5,000 Race to Dubai points up for grabs, the competition is fierce.

The winner will also claim 835 DP World Tour points, and the player who dominates the season-long standings will snag the top spot and a share of the $6 million bonus pool – with the top eight players reaping the rewards. Now that you know how much is at stake, here is how the pros’s doing at The K Club heading to the second round.

Rory McIlroy says his game “feels pretty good” despite slump at the Irish Open

Rory McIlroy, who drew the largest crowds of the day at The K Club, is fine-tuning his game ahead of the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, where the Northern Irish star is tipped to be Europe’s key figure once again. Still, the first round wasn’t as brilliant as he had hoped for.

And he knows that as well. “But actually pretty encouraged [by] how I played. Just didn’t score as well as I wanted to,” said Rory McIlroy following his first round of 71. McIlroy closed off his first round with two bogeys in the last three holes, but still seemed hopeful, saying, “Ball striking-wise, I thought I was pretty good today.”

Spanish brothers Nacho and Manuel Elvira are spearheading the leaderboard after the first round, with Nacho sitting pretty at the top after a flawless 66.

He birdied four of his last six holes to take the clubhouse lead and was one shot clear of Bernd Wiesberger, Daniel Brown, and Adrien Saddier, heading into the second round.

Then, there’s another Irish pro on The K Club, trying to please his fellow countrymen. Shane Lowry delivered a stirring performance in front of his home crowd, carding a 69 with three birdies in his last six holes.

Regardless of the current position, the fans can expect plenty of changes in the leaderboard in the next few days.