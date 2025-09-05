brand-logo
Amgen Irish Open 2025: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

BySudha Kumari

Sep 5, 2025 | 12:30 AM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

The stage is set at The K Club from September 4-7 for the 2025 Amgen Irish Open. Rasmus Højgaard is back to defend his title, fresh off a dramatic win last year that was sealed with a thrilling birdie finish. But it’s definitely not going to be easy, not only because of the pros on the field, but also because of the massive purse.

The DP World Tour’s Amgen Irish Open is ripe for the taking, with a massive $6 million purse up for grabs. The champion will pocket a whopping $1,020,000, while the runner-up will still walk away with a staggering $660,000. Even third place isn’t shabby, with $375,600 on the table.

And it’s not just the top finishers who’ll be smiling – players as far down as 70th place will still bank a respectable $11,400, while 69th place nets a cool $12,000. With that kind of money at stake, the competition is as fierce as it can be at The K Club for this 36-hole cut event.

Now, here’s a complete breakdown of the 2025 Amgen Irish Open:

11,020,000
2660,000
3378,000
4300,000
5254,400
6210,000
7180,000
8150,000
9134,400
10120,000
11110,400
12103,200
1396,600
1491,800
1588,200
1684,600
1781,000
1877,400
1974,400
2072,000
2169,600
2267,800
2366,000
2464,200
2562,400
2660,600
2758,800
2857,000
2955,200
3053,400
3151,600
3249,800
3348,000
3446,200
3544,000
3642,600
3741,400
3840,200
3939,000
4037,800
4136,600
4235,400
4334,200
4433,000
4531,800
4630,600
4729,400
4828,200
4927,000
5025,800
5124,600
5223,400
5322,200
5421,000
5520,400
5619,800
5719,200
5818,600
5918,000
6017,400
6116,800
6216,200
6315,600
6415,000
6514,400
6613,800
6713,200
6812,600
6912,000
7011,400

But the Amgen Irish Open is about more than just a big payday. The champion will pocket around 34.4 Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points, with the tally dependent on the strength of the field.

Beyond the ranking boost, a win brings a host of lucrative benefits, including a generous exemption on the European Tour and automatic entry into marquee events. And with 5,000 Race to Dubai points up for grabs, the competition is fierce.

The winner will also claim 835 DP World Tour points, and the player who dominates the season-long standings will snag the top spot and a share of the $6 million bonus pool – with the top eight players reaping the rewards. Now that you know how much is at stake, here is how the pros’s doing at The K Club heading to the second round.

Rory McIlroy says his game “feels pretty good” despite slump at the Irish Open

Rory McIlroy, who drew the largest crowds of the day at The K Club, is fine-tuning his game ahead of the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, where the Northern Irish star is tipped to be Europe’s key figure once again. Still, the first round wasn’t as brilliant as he had hoped for.

And he knows that as well. “But actually pretty encouraged [by] how I played. Just didn’t score as well as I wanted to,” said Rory McIlroy following his first round of 71. McIlroy closed off his first round with two bogeys in the last three holes, but still seemed hopeful, saying, “Ball striking-wise, I thought I was pretty good today.” 

Spanish brothers Nacho and Manuel Elvira are spearheading the leaderboard after the first round, with Nacho sitting pretty at the top after a flawless 66.

He birdied four of his last six holes to take the clubhouse lead and was one shot clear of Bernd Wiesberger, Daniel Brown, and Adrien Saddier, heading into the second round.

Then, there’s another Irish pro on The K Club, trying to please his fellow countrymen. Shane Lowry delivered a stirring performance in front of his home crowd, carding a 69 with three birdies in his last six holes.

Regardless of the current position, the fans can expect plenty of changes in the leaderboard in the next few days.

