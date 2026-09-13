Amgen Irish Open 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

The Amgen Irish Open is heading into its final round. And it offers a massive $6 million in prize money. Of course, the winner will claim the lion’s share of $1.02 million. With Shane Lowry in the lead at 16-under par after 54 holes on home turf, he could very well be the one to receive the hefty paycheck. But Lowry, who won the 2009 Irish Open as an amateur, must hold his lead to claim it.

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Interestingly, though, there could be an unusual twist to the celebrations, with Donald Trump potentially on hand to present the Irish Open trophy. Trump, obviously, owns the Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, County Clare, Ireland, the host venue for this year’s Irish Open. Regardless, the question is: how much the other players are set to make?

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Position Prize Money 1 $1,020,000 2 $660,000 3 $375,600 4 $300,000 5 $254,400 6 $210,000 7 $180,000 8 $150,000 9 $134,400 10 $120,000 11 $110,400 12 $103,200 13 $96,600 14 $91,800 15 $88,200 16 $84,600 17 $81,000 18 $77,400 19 $74,400 20 $72,000 21 $69,600 22 $67,800 23 $66,000 24 $64,200 25 $62,400 26 $60,600 27 $58,800 28 $57,000 29 $55,200 30 $53,400 31 $51,600 32 $49,800 33 $48,000 34 $46,200 35 $44,400 36 $42,600 37 $41,400 38 $40,200 39 $39,000 40 $37,800 41 $36,600 42 $35,400 43 $34,200 44 $33,000 45 $31,800 46 $30,600 47 $29,400 48 $28,200 49 $27,000 50 $25,800 51 $24,600 52 $23,400 53 $22,200 54 $21,000 55 $20,400 56 $19,800 57 $19,200 58 $18,600 59 $18,000 60 $17,400 61 $16,800 62 $16,200 63 $15,600 64 $15,000 65 $14,400

This is in line with DP World Tour’s typical payout structure. The man at the top gets 17% of the total purse. And the runner-up gets 11%, and third place gets 6.26%. Similarly, the percentages gradually decline down the leaderboard, as is the case in most events. However, this standard distribution can change depending on the tournament format.

Events without a cut can redistribute money that would normally go to players finishing beyond 65th. Tournaments where more than 65 players make the cut, like the 2026 Irish Open, require adjustments to the percentages. But interestingly, the prize money at the Irish Open has long been at the centre of fluctuation, even though recent years have seen some stability.

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For instance, the purse was €4 million ($4.6 million) in 2016, before jumping to $7 million in 2017. Although it remained at $7 million in 2018 and 2019, the prize money then dropped sharply to €1.25 million ($1.4 million) in 2020, largely reflecting the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It recovered to €3 million ($3.4 million) in 2021 before reaching $6 million in 2022, where it has stayed till now.

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In any case, besides the money, the winner and other players in the Irish Open have a lot more on the table.

What else will players get from the 2026 Irish Open?

There’s no doubt that the prize money will be a major attraction at the 2026 Irish Open. However, there is plenty more at stake for the players competing at the event. For example, the tournament winner will earn approximately 32.8 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the exact number determined by the strength of the field.

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Those points could prove valuable for a player looking to climb the rankings and improve their chances of qualifying for other prestigious events. Not to mention, the champion will also receive a two-plus-season exemption on the DP World Tour. There are also significant Race to Dubai implications at stake.

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A total of 5,000 Race to Dubai points will be distributed across the field, with the winner receiving 835 points. These points contribute to the season-long Race to Dubai standings, with the player finishing atop the rankings crowned the Race to Dubai champion and receiving the associated first-place prize.

The top eight players in the final Race to Dubai standings will also share a $6 million bonus pool, adding another incentive for players to maximize their points haul in Ireland. So, clearly, players will look to dethrone Shane Lowry as the final round at the Irish Open unfolds.