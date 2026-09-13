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Amgen Irish Open 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

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Sudeep Sinha

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Sep 13, 2026 | 9:30 AM EDT

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Amgen Irish Open 2026: Prize Money Breakdown & Winner’s Payout

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Sudeep Sinha

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Sep 13, 2026 | 9:30 AM EDT

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The Amgen Irish Open is heading into its final round. And it offers a massive $6 million in prize money. Of course, the winner will claim the lion’s share of $1.02 million. With Shane Lowry in the lead at 16-under par after 54 holes on home turf, he could very well be the one to receive the hefty paycheck. But Lowry, who won the 2009 Irish Open as an amateur, must hold his lead to claim it.

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Interestingly, though, there could be an unusual twist to the celebrations, with Donald Trump potentially on hand to present the Irish Open trophy. Trump, obviously, owns the Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg, County Clare, Ireland, the host venue for this year’s Irish Open. Regardless, the question is: how much the other players are set to make? 

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PositionPrize Money
1$1,020,000
2$660,000
3$375,600
4$300,000
5$254,400
6$210,000
7$180,000
8$150,000
9$134,400
10$120,000
11$110,400
12$103,200
13$96,600
14$91,800
15$88,200
16$84,600
17$81,000
18$77,400
19$74,400
20$72,000
21$69,600
22$67,800
23$66,000
24$64,200
25$62,400
26$60,600
27$58,800
28$57,000
29$55,200
30$53,400
31$51,600
32$49,800
33$48,000
34$46,200
35$44,400
36$42,600
37$41,400
38$40,200
39$39,000
40$37,800
41$36,600
42$35,400
43$34,200
44$33,000
45$31,800
46$30,600
47$29,400
48$28,200
49$27,000
50$25,800
51$24,600
52$23,400
53$22,200
54$21,000
55$20,400
56$19,800
57$19,200
58$18,600
59$18,000
60$17,400
61$16,800
62$16,200
63$15,600
64$15,000
65$14,400

This is in line with DP World Tour’s typical payout structure. The man at the top gets 17% of the total purse. And the runner-up gets 11%, and third place gets 6.26%. Similarly, the percentages gradually decline down the leaderboard, as is the case in most events. However, this standard distribution can change depending on the tournament format. 

Events without a cut can redistribute money that would normally go to players finishing beyond 65th. Tournaments where more than 65 players make the cut, like the 2026 Irish Open, require adjustments to the percentages. But interestingly, the prize money at the Irish Open has long been at the centre of fluctuation, even though recent years have seen some stability. 

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For instance, the purse was €4 million ($4.6 million) in 2016, before jumping to $7 million in 2017. Although it remained at $7 million in 2018 and 2019, the prize money then dropped sharply to €1.25 million ($1.4 million) in 2020, largely reflecting the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. It recovered to €3 million ($3.4 million) in 2021 before reaching $6 million in 2022, where it has stayed till now. 

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In any case, besides the money, the winner and other players in the Irish Open have a lot more on the table. 

What else will players get from the 2026 Irish Open?

There’s no doubt that the prize money will be a major attraction at the 2026 Irish Open. However, there is plenty more at stake for the players competing at the event. For example, the tournament winner will earn approximately 32.8 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the exact number determined by the strength of the field. 

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Those points could prove valuable for a player looking to climb the rankings and improve their chances of qualifying for other prestigious events. Not to mention, the champion will also receive a two-plus-season exemption on the DP World Tour. There are also significant Race to Dubai implications at stake. 

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A total of 5,000 Race to Dubai points will be distributed across the field, with the winner receiving 835 points. These points contribute to the season-long Race to Dubai standings, with the player finishing atop the rankings crowned the Race to Dubai champion and receiving the associated first-place prize.

The top eight players in the final Race to Dubai standings will also share a $6 million bonus pool, adding another incentive for players to maximize their points haul in Ireland. So, clearly, players will look to dethrone Shane Lowry as the final round at the Irish Open unfolds. 

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