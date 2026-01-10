Amid Brooks Koepka’s Appeal, PGA Tour Reinstates Another Ex-LIV Pro Without Punishment

brand-logo
It’s been just a few hours since Brooks Koepka reapplied for PGA Tour membership, and another LIV golfer has sworn loyalty to the organization. Pat Perez has sent shockwaves by removing his long-standing affiliation with LIV Golf  from his Instagram bio. The update hints at a return path that many assumed was closed.

“Former LIV golfer Pat Perez has updated his IG bio with news that he is ‘reinstated to PGA Tour.’ Reports had surfaced indicating Perez was subject to a 1-yr ban following his broadcast stint & it’s believed that he wants to compete on the Champions Tour this year,” NUCLR GOLF wrote in an X post.

Perez joined LIV Golf in 2022 and competed through the 2024 season. During these three years, he earned more than $21 million. In 2025, he shifted into a LIV broadcast role and did not play. But as he will 50 in March 2026, he expressed a wish to play on the PGA Tour Champions. Since being an analyst also counts towards a one-year ban, he was not eligible to play on the PGA Tour Champions till August 2026. However, his Instagram bio update shows that he is now reinstated to play.

