Amid Calls for Rory Rule, 5 PGA Tour Stars Who Missed Playoffs Without Backlash Explored

The playoff season is here! With the excitement and adrenaline-filled competition at the St. Jude Championship, there is a lot more that is going on off-course. The players, even the top management, are worried about the concerning move from Rory McIlroy. The World No. 2, after his safe spot on the FedEx Cup standings, chose to rest from the first leg of the playoff event. Now, with his concern and pointing out the loophole, Peter Malnati, player director on the PGA Tour Policy Board, has shared a hint on the board’s consideration for a new rule. He said, “I think there is stuff in the works, and I’ll leave it at that.”

Well, as expected, the new rule will make the required changes to prevent top players from skipping playoff events despite their rankings. McIlroy has been under the radar for his move, but for the matter of fact, this hasn’t been the first time witnessed by the tour, as earlier top players chose to skip the event as well. So, to look back on the players, below is the list of the top 5 golfers who missed the event, except for McIlroy’s 2025 move.

Top 5 PGA professionals who skipped playoffs before Rory McIlroy

1. Tiger Woods – 2019

Back in 2019, the Masters winner, Tiger Woods, chose to skip the event and made the headlines. The 15-time major winner was ranked 14th in the OWGR, but with his 40th-place finish at the Memorial, he chose to rest and prepare better for the major and the playoff season lineup. Though for the Big Cat, it was a ritual to skip the event before participating in the major. In the past, he missed all the events scheduled before the Masters, the US Open, or the Open.

However, for the golfer, the move to skip the event didn’t work out as he missed the cut at the PGA Championship and was placed T37th at the BMW Championship. The result of his performance was Woods being ruled out of the top-50 positions and missing the Tour Championship participation.

2. Shane Lowry – 2019

Another player in that year who took a similar decision was Shane Lowry. The Northern Irishman, with his tumbling start, wasn’t expecting any good result. He missed four cuts in the first five events. However, the golfer then made a comeback and started strong. In the next five events, he recorded four top-5 finishes, including his win at the Open Championship.

The 38-year-old’s first and only win at the major was celebrated widely by his fans and him. With the celebration going strong in Northern Ireland, he decided to skip participation in the St. Jude Championship. He was in a comfortable place to participate in the BMW Championship.

Photos of Lowry’s celebration surfaced on the internet and were widely applauded, but his result and performance soon saw the downside. The golfer who was showcasing a great comeback struggled later, and his performance in the BMW Championship was also affected. The Open Championship winner finished in 48th place and was not in the top 30 for the Tour Championship participation.

3. Rickie Fowler – 2019

Similar to the two, Rickie Fowler also chose to skip the event as it was scheduled just before the PGA Championship. The golfer, who performed well that year with multiple top-5 finishes and wins at the Phoenix Open, was hoping to take a rest before the event. Though his move didn’t go as planned, he was placed T36 at the major.

However, taking a rest didn’t harm his standing position. Interestingly, he performed 67-70-68-70, which helped him finish at T11 and qualify for the Tour Championship. Among the top-30 names, Fowler was placed well with his form, but he was still far away from clinching the title. He was placed T19 with his score of 71-71-70-70.

4. Hideki Matsuyama – 2022

Next on the list was the Japanese professional who missed the event because of an injury. Hideki Matsuyama won two events at the beginning of the season and continued with his consistent form. With his impressive performance, he was ranked 11th on the FedEx Cup standings and was in a great spot for the playoff season.

However, he skipped the St. Jude Championship in 2022 due to a neck injury. Sharing for which he said, “I am very disappointed to have to withdraw from this week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship, but I felt it was the best decision to ensure my neck receives the treatment it needs for me to compete in the BMW Championship and Tour Championship,” Matsuyama said in a statement released Wednesday.” The golfer, previously in three events, has withdrawn due to injury, and St. Jude was fourth on the list. But with his standing position, it didn’t hurt his rankings. Even his performance of T35 at the BMW Championship led him to the Tour Championship. Though he could not clinch the title as he finished in T11 place.

5. Tommy Fleetwood – 2022

Another golfer who missed the St. Jude Championship in 2022 was Tommy Fleetwood. The English professional, despite his form, struggled to win an event, but was in a glorious spot for the postseason. He was placed 47th on the list to participate and perform better in the remaining two events’ qualification. However, the golfer, because of his mother’s death, took some time off. He posted on X at that time, “I’m taking time out to be at home with my family.”

The five names who missed the first event due to the privilege of easily qualifying in the top-50 for the BMW Championship. But now, with Rory McIlroy’s move in 2025, the concern has been raised, and the tour might come up with a rule to avoid it. As a fan, it is disheartening not to see the player performing, isn’t it? What are your thoughts on Rory McIlroy skipping the event? Should there be stricter rules for participation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.