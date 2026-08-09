Amid LIV Golf’s Silence, Fox Sports Accidentally Reveals the Fate of $40M Team Event – Report

Amid the financial crunch, LIV Golf has spent the past month dodging two questions: who will bankroll the league beyond 2026, and how many events will actually survive the season? The league had stayed vague on both until last week. Recently, a post by NUCLR GOLF suggests Fox Sports may have accidentally answered one of the two questions.

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On August 9, NUCLR GOLF posted a screenshot of Fox Sports’ broadcast schedule on X and flagged that “The LIV Golf Team Championship, slated for August 27th-30th in Michigan, is no longer listed on the Fox Sports broadcast schedule, although LIV has still not confirmed if it’s going ahead or not. LIV Indy is now listed as the final event on the Fox schedule.”

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LIV Golf started 2026 with a 14-year calendar, its biggest one yet. But the season panned out differently, and the breakaway league lost a major leg of that schedule. LIV New Orleans. The organizers postponed LIV New Orleans, originally scheduled for June 25-28, back in April after Saudi Arabia’s LIV confirmed it would stop funding.

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LIV Michigan was supposed to be the marquee finish—a $40 million team championship with $11.2 million going to the winning side. It was supposed to return to The Cardinal at St. John’s Resort for the second straight year. Last year was a smoothly built edition. But now, NUCLR GOLF’s post suggests that Michigan won’t be on the schedule, leaving LIV Golf Indianapolis as the last tournament on the calendar.

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The timing aligns with a July 30 Front Office Sports report: Michigan remained on LIV’s calendar, but The Cardinal at St. John’s Resort had no tournament infrastructure. Multiple reports have also highlighted that the infrastructure’s vendors were unpaid for months.

Speaking to Ben Parsons of Today’s Golfer on July 28, Cleeks GC captain Martin Kaymer said there was only a 5% chance the Michigan finale would take place. He said, “I don’t think they’ll ever get to Michigan.”

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His comments came after a captain’s meeting at the JCB Golf and Country Club, where LIV’s leadership offered little to no explanation for the financial crisis.

The silence fits a wider pattern. LIV CEO Scott O’Neil held a players’ meeting at LIV Golf New York earlier last week. He informed reporters that the league had signed a new investor and that the board had even approved the new deal. Ironically, he did not name the investor. Hours later, Bloomberg reported that BC Partners’ credit arm could be in lead talks. What that means is that LIV could be borrowing loans rather than making capital investments.

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While players held the meeting, led by Bryson DeChambeau, most shared that they did not have complete information. Speaking to Johnson Garrett, Adrian Meronk said that he is optimistic, but they know little about the developments.

The gap between what LIV tells its own golfers and what broadcaster schedules gave away says more about the league’s position than any statement it has issued.