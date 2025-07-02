Amid Meltdown Noise, Brooks Koepka Scores Quiet Win as Wife Jena Sims Makes a $180 Exception

Brooks Koepka has been a little surly this year, given missed cuts at the first two majors of the 2025 season. However, that didn’t lessen the shock of what he did during the opening round of the 2025 LIV Golf Dallas.

On the ninth hole, Koepka reacted to a drive he was unhappy with by slamming his club into the ground and smashing a tee box marker, sending it flying. LIV Golf attributed it to Koepka “feeling under the weather all week,” but fans weren’t buying it. Despite the surly week, something finally seems to be working in his favor this time.

Brooks Koepka’s latest (quiet) win comes thanks to his wife, Jena Sims. Why? Well, she prioritized comfort over “aesthetics,” choosing to listen to him, which paid off – a win considering Sims is a well-known model. In her latest Instagram story, Jena Sims shared a picture of the $180 Nike shoes her husband suggested to her and gave her verdict on the “All weather nike 💦⛳“: “Brooks made sure they were this ‘gor-tex’ material Nike has. They aren’t the most aesthetic but they keep your feet dry and are the comfiest things I ever put my feet in.”

Well, we can surely always count on Brooks Koepka for always looking out for his wife! And Sims genuinely seems to love the shoes, as she shared on her story: “These are the shoes we are wearing to the golf course when it’s wet ☔.” And the $180 Women’s Nike Pegasus Trail 5 GORE-TEX Waterproof Trail Running Shoes is definitely a great choice! The waterproof shoes showcase a solid white sole adorned with colorful paint splatters and a subdued body featuring the GORE-TEX logo.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Jena Sims has worn these Nike shoes. At the 2025 U.S. Open, she accompanied her husband in the same shoes and posted, “Nike fam is the best. Ready to walk the hills of @oakmontgolfclub. @mbroster.” She also sported the $140 Nike V2K Run GORE-TEX. It’s clear that Brooks Koepka is enjoying these little wins in his married life!

via Imago Jena Sims, Brooks Koepka, Credit: Jena Sims Instagram

But, hey, Jena Sims is pretty serious when it comes to her shoes–even if her husband is not involved! In 2022, she collaborated with Steve Madden to create a line of golf shoes blending style and functionality. She suggested transforming the popular Maxima Sneaker into a golf shoe, resulting in the “Jena” shoe, which features vibrant colors and rhinestone embellishments reflecting her bold style. The line showcases golf shoes that are both stylish and practical for women. However, this isn’t the first time Jena Sims has given an “update” about Koepka following his LIV Golf outburst.

Brooks Koepka is enjoying family time with his wife and son

Brooks Koepka is currently enjoying a blissful family vacation in Portugal, leaving behind any frustrations from his LIV Golf experiences. His wife, Jena Sims, shares delightful glimpses of their time together on social media. Jena posted heartwarming moments from their family vacation on her Instagram Stories, including a photo of Brooks holding their son, Crew, in a pool, captioning it, “Dada is on counting duty, mama has a hotdog in hand,” as Brooks helped Crew with counting during a meal.

Another story featured Brooks kneeling on the grass, guiding Crew with a golf club, while Jena commented, “Sweetest thing I ever did see.” The family also went off-roading, with Koepka and Crew taking the front seat while Sims captured the moments from the back, as Koepka ensured Crew’s safety by saying, “Two hands at all time crew man.” These snapshots give fans a glimpse into their joyful family time along the Portuguese coast.

The tranquil beach environment marks a change in mood for him, as vacation-mode Koepka appears ready to shed the anger from the previous week and find his balance again. Or, at least, we hope so!