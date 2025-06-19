Amid Nelly Korda’s Approval, New LPGA Boss Requests Minjee Lee to Do One Thing Before Retirement

The 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship is slated to start in the next few hours at the Fields Ranch East Golf Course in Texas. Amongst the field preparing for the third major of the season is Australian golfer Minjee Lee. The two-time Major winner was in positive spirits as she faced the press ahead of the tournament. During the press conference, she was asked about the incoming LPGA commissioner, Craig Kessler, who is at the PGA Frisco for the major.

The LPGA pro openly explained that there are a few things that she wants to run by him when she finally gets to talk to him. One of her questions would be about the legacy that golfers like her leave behind on the Tour. “I think just the future or just his vision for our Tour, and obviously I want to leave the Tour in a better place than how I found it,” she explains. The Australian has been part of the LPGA Tour since 2015 and has 10 victories to her name, including the 2021 Amundi Evian Championship and the 2022 U.S. Women’s Open.

“It’s already been 11 years now. I would try talk to him a little bit about what I can do to leave it in a better place for the future generation,” the 29-year-old further added. Lee sounds determined to leave an impact on the LPGA Tour upon her exit, especially because she’s closing in on her 30s. Interestingly, Kessler heard what she had to say and had a response ready during his recent media interaction.

Speaking on the Golf Channel as part of their program ahead of the major, Kessler put forth a genuine ask to the LPGA pro. “Share your ideas Minjee and everyone else. I have always found that the people who are closest to the action tend to have the best ideas. They don’t come from the top. They come from the people who are in the arena who put their heart and soul into the game.” The incoming commissioner requested.

Kessler’s idea of engaging golfers to improve the product is exactly what the LPGA needs in its bid to continue growing further. Ownership at all levels is crucial for such growth. Especially from the golfers who are the front-facing stakeholders of the organisation.“It is so clear that in order to maximize the opportunity in front of us, this is going to take a team effort. A team effort from players, from our sponsors, from the press, from our team back in the headquarters of LPGA. I will ask Minjee and others to lean in.” Kessler added.

With his experience leading the operations at the PGA of America, the new commissioner will also have a lot to contribute to help nurture the LPGA Tour. With a combined effort, Kessler, LPGA management, and golf stars could help push the Tour to the next level and possibly attract more sponsors.

One person from whom Kessler will look to demand more off the field would be the current World #1, Nelly Korda. Her success has attracted a good number of eyes to the Tour, and she will need to channel that for her and the Tour’s growth.

Craig Kessler hopes for Nelly Korda & co. to step up

Nelly Korda had previously given her stamp of approval for Craig Kessler. After having a short conversation with him, Norry said, “I’ve briefly talked to Craig. I’m excited for the role that he’s going to play and for the future of the LPGA. I think it’s, I think he’s a great person from the interactions that I’ve had with him. He has so much energy, so much positivity that I think it’s going to be really good for the LPGA,” the world #1 stated.

Many LPGA stakeholders hold the belief that Kessler will need to unlock Nelly Korda’s potential value for the LPGA Tour to reach new heights. One of them is Golfweek senior writer Beth Ann Nichols. “I hope that the new commissioner, Craig Kessler, is able to establish a rapport with her. So that if the Tour needs something, he can pick up the phone and call Nelly Korda,” Nichols explained her view.

The 26-year-old has helped enhance the LPGA in the past as she was one of the golfers who influenced the new pace of play rule being imposed on the Tour. It would certainly benefit the new Commissioner to have a golfer as popular as Korda on his speed dial.

