Amid $150 Million Fraud Lawsuits, PGA Tour Title Sponsor Giant Exits Partnership

A title sponsor usually brings funding and fresh prospects to a tournament. Over two editions of the Myrtle Beach Classic, ONEflight did exactly that. It brought Hollywood names like Kevin Costner and Kurt Russell to the program and a McLaren Formula One car to tournament week. However, the company became entangled in fraud lawsuits involving $150 million in total claims, putting its sponsorship under a cloud. For weeks, the PGA Tour avoided the question, but now it appears to have taken notice.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Front Office Sports’ David Rumsey broke the news on X:

ADVERTISEMENT

“News: ONEflight International, the private jet company that has co-title sponsored the PGA Tour’s Myrtle Beach Classic, will no longer sponsor the tournament amid facing three fraud lawsuits alleging it withheld at least $150 million from clients.”

The update comes after weeks of uncertainty surrounding the fraud allegations and lawsuits involving Myrtle Beach Classic title sponsor ONEflight.

ADVERTISEMENT

A PGA Tour official confirmed that, as of October 15, ONEflight is no longer a sponsor of the tournament. Reports also indicate that the Tour repeatedly tried to get answers from the company about its suspended operations and what would happen next. When those efforts went nowhere, the Tour had to make a decision and end the partnership. This marks a clear shift from its stance last month, when Golfweek reported that the Tour had declined to comment on the lawsuits.

For context, ONEflight, which sells private jet access, was sued for fraud in Colorado. Customers typically pay deposits upfront for flight hours they can use later. ONEflight does not own its own planes, instead arranging flights through charter operators. However, on September 16, it paused all flights for at least 30 days to renew operations, without issuing refunds.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to lawsuits, ONEflight is withholding at least $150 million from its customers. Three federal lawsuits have been filed in Colorado for the same. One, filed by Five-Star Audiovisual, an Illinois company, alleged that ONEflight held about $223,000 of its money and requested another $250,000 shortly before the pause. A second plaintiff, California customer Jeremy Ricks, said he had deposited $780,000 and was owed roughly $580,000. The third lawsuit, filed by Kmaran and Shahari Jinnah of Florida, alleged that more than $800,000 in payments and credit was tied up with the company.

Ricks’ lawsuit claims that new customer deposits were used to cover older obligations, which it describes as “the hallmark of a Ponzi scheme.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, ONEflight was only part of the picture. The Classic debuted in 2024 under a four-year deal, and the company joined as co-title sponsor in February 2025 on a three-year agreement. That made it a sponsor for two editions, with the 2027 event set to be the final year of its commitment.

Even with the sponsor gone, however, the tournament itself is not going anywhere. A PGA Tour official confirmed the split, but organizers say the 2027 Myrtle Beach Classic is still scheduled for May 13–16 at Dunes Golf and Beach Club. The Tour has not shared a detailed statement on the decision. Visit Myrtle Beach, the event’s other co-title sponsor, has also confirmed that it will continue backing the tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

For now, no new title sponsor has been announced beyond the existing co-sponsor.